BOZEMAN — Montana State shot 68% in the second half and held Idaho without a field goal in the final 9:06 to claim a 72-50 Big Sky Conference victory at Worthington Arena.

The Bobcats made 17 of 25 shots in the second half and embarked on an 18-2 run to break open what was a tie game at intermission. Amin Adamu had 16 points for MSU on 7-of-9 shooting, and pulled down seven rebounds.

Borja Fernandez came off the bench to score a career-high 18 points. Harald Frey scored just seven points but had eight of Montana State’s 20 assists.

Trevon Allen led the Vandals with 19 points.

The Bobcats (12-10, 6-5) travel to Eastern Washington on Saturday.

