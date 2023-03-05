Montana State forward Kola Bad Bear (10) and Montana State guard Darian White (0) embrace as they leave the court during a Big Sky Conference tournament game between Montana State and Portland State at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday.
Montana State head coach Tricia Binford speaks to her players during a timeout in a Big Sky Conference tournament game against Portland State at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Montana State guard Grace Beasley drives to the basket against Portland State forward Cinco McCartney (5) and Portland State Vikings guard Jada Lewis (23) during a Big Sky Conference tournament game at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Montana State forward Kola Bad Bear (10) and Montana State guard Darian White (0) embrace as they leave the court during a Big Sky Conference tournament game between Montana State and Portland State at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Montana State guard Darian White puts up a shot against Portland State in a Big Sky Conference tournament game at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Montana State head coach Tricia Binford speaks to her players during a timeout in a Big Sky Conference tournament game against Portland State at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 5, 2023.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Montana State guard Grace Beasley drives to the basket against Portland State forward Cinco McCartney (5) and Portland State Vikings guard Jada Lewis (23) during a Big Sky Conference tournament game at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday, March 5, 2023.
BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian
The Portland State Vikings celebrate their the Big Sky Conference tournament quarterfinal victory over the Montana State Bobcats at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, March 5, 2023.
BOISE, Idaho — The Montana State women basketball team’s status as defending champion was immediately on shaky ground.
Susceptible all season to the 3-point shot, Sunday against Portland State was no different. The Vikings hit four in the first quarter alone and nine in the first half while MSU’s offense mustered just seven field goals in the first 20 minutes.
The Vikings, the tournament’s No. 7 seed, tied a school record with 15 3-pointers against the second-seeded Bobcats to claim a 77-65 win at Idaho Central Arena.
Unless an opportunity to play in a postseason tournament comes up in the next week or so, the Bobcats’ season ends here — short of the goal and with a 20-11 overall record.
“It’s heartbreaking knowing we’re finishing off like this because I know we have so much more talent than what we showed out there,” senior guard Darian White said. “We have a lot more to prove, honestly. It sucks because there’s nothing we can do about it now. Our season’s over, but I’m really proud of the season that we had, and I think this year was overall a really great experience, and I’m looking forward to seeing what the girls do next year.”
White and junior forward Lexi Deden each scored 14 points to lead the Bobcats. They were backed up by 12 points from junior guard Leia Beattie and 11 from senior forward Kola Bad Bear.
None of those points, though, could match the hot streak PSU (15-15) put together. The Vikings, after beating No. 8 seed Idaho State on Saturday in the first round, made 23 shots from the field against the Bobcats, but 15 of those were from deep.
Portland State sophomore guard Esmeralda Morales led that charge with six 3-pointers (tying the third-most in a single game in school history) on her way to 28 points. Senior guard Jada Lewis shot 5 of 8 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points. Sophomore guard Alaya Fitzgerald added a trio of 3s as well and finished with 16 points.
Offense was difficult to come by for both teams early on, as the game started with three scoreless minutes both ways. MSU struck first, getting two free throws from Madison Jackson and a 3-pointer from Grace Beasley to build a 5-0 lead. The Vikings answered with a 15-0 run that put them in control for the remainder of the first half.
White scored her team’s other four points in the first quarter, as PSU held a 20-9 advantage through 10 minutes.
Morales was MSU’s biggest source of frustration. She hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter alone. PSU, in fact, only hit five shots from the field in the second. All were 3-pointers — Lewis had the other.
The Vikings led 35-26 at halftime. Their lead grew to 21 points in the third quarter thanks to a 13-1 run to begin the half. Portland State led 57-44 going to the fourth. A layup from Bad Bear and a three-point play from White trimmed the lead to eight points in the fourth quarter, but MSU would get no closer.
Portland State advanced to the tournament’s semifinals on Tuesday, with Monday being a day off. The Vikings will face the winner of No. 3 seed Sacramento State and No. 6 seed Idaho, which will be played at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
This story will be updated.
Photos: Montana State vs. Portland State women Big Sky Basketball Championships
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.