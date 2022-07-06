HELENA — It’s been a busy summer for Helena Capital’s Talon Marsh. But it’s also one that brought him clarity.
After taking part in a number of camps with his team, and as an individual, Marsh picked up numerous offers to play college football but after growing up as a Bobcat fan — the offer from Montana State stood out.
And last week, he announced his commitment to the Bobcats on Twitter, making him the first in-state pledge in Montana State’s 2023 class.
“It feels good to get that (weight off my shoulders),” Marsh said. “Now, I can just focus on the season.”
Marsh and the Bruins are hoping to do big things this fall and the defensive lineman isn’t the only one getting noticed by college football programs.
“The coaching staff is great,” Marsh said of Montana State. “The environment is really good and it’s close to home. Plus, I’m hoping that some of my teammates will be joining me.”
During his junior season, Marsh (6-foot-1, 228 pounds) was a force for Capital and set a school record for sacks (17), tied a school record with 10 hurries, and also notched 19 tackles for loss, giving him an impressive 36 stops in the opponent’s backfield.
However, Marsh isn’t just a pass rusher and the stats bear that out.
In 20 games over the past two seasons, Marsh has accumulated 139 tackles (nearly seven per game) with 116 solo tackles, which is more than five per game. Last season, he ranked fourth on the team in stops. Additionally, Marsh notched five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and six batted-down passes over the past two seasons — not to mention 34-career tackles for loss (school record).
“Everything I have been able to do is because of my teammates,” he said. “If they don’t do their job, I can’t do mine, so I credit my success to having good teammates and a good coaching staff.”
The Bruins have made the Class AA state playoffs in consecutive years with Marsh in the lineup and have won a first-round game each season as they defeated Butte High in the 2020 playoffs and CMR last season.
Yet, both times, Capital’s season came to an end at the hands of Billings West, in the Class AA quarterfinals, and heading into 2022, Marsh and his team have bigger aspirations.
“As a team, we are always going for a state championship, obviously,” he said. “And individually, (just) to make everyone around me better.”
Getting better was also the main focus this summer, even though he knew college coaches were watching him closely.
“I wasn’t worried about (recruiting),” Marsh said. “I was just focused on getting better for my team.”
The Class AA First-Team All-State selection dominated on the football field last season and he did the same on the wrestling mat, winning a Class AA state title after posting a 31-0 record in the heavyweight division, a mark that featured 23 pins and the quick-pin award at the All-Class state wrestling tournament.
Not long after Marsh and some of his Bruin teammates won the Bobcat Brawl this summer, Montana State extended its scholarship offer. That was June 25th.
About a week later, Marsh announced his verbal commitment.
“It was crazy when they offered,” he said. “I was pretty excited.”
The senior-to-be said the MSU coaching staff sounded excited when he told them his decision, but his own excitement is centered around a higher level of competition and the opportunity that provides.
“I’m really excited to experience playing at the next level,” he said. “I feel pretty blessed to be able to do that.”
