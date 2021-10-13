BOZEMAN — Montana State received a football commitment Wednesday from Logan Fredericksen, a senior linebacker who attends Rigby High School in eastern Idaho.
Fredericksen announced his commitment on Twitter.
I’m proud to announce I’m— Logan Fredericksen (@LoganFrederic18) October 13, 2021
🟦COMMITTED🟨
to Montana State University!! I’d like to thank those who supported me along the way. @RHSTrojanFB
✝️Glory to God✝️@bvigen @Adam_Pilapil @MSUBobcats_FB @CoachHowe @CoachWeeseMSU @CoachBanks13 @CoachPotter73 @CoachBobbyDaly pic.twitter.com/YhHxBevBlc
Fredericksen is a two-star prospect and the 32nd-ranked Class of 2022 recruit in Idaho, according to 247 Sports, which lists MSU and fellow Big Sky program Idaho State as the two schools that have extended offers to him. He is 6-foot-3, 210 pounds and an outside linebacker, per his Hudl page, and his Twitter biography says he also plays defensive end.
Last season, Fredericksen finished with 43 tackles (five for loss), five sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He helped Rigby reach the 5A state title game, where the Trojans lost 17-14 to Rocky Mountain (5A is Idaho's largest classification). Rigby is 7-0 so far this season.
#TrueBlue22 pic.twitter.com/wH2lIxGWYB— Brent Vigen (@bvigen) October 12, 2021
Fredericksen is at least the second Class of 2022 Idaho player to commit to MSU. Timberline running back/wide receiver Taylor Marcum committed in July.
The Bobcats have also received commitments from Billings West twins Caden and Taco Dowler (defensive back and receiver, respectively), Florence's Ethan Abbott (defensive lineman), Red Lodge's Burke Mastel (offensive line) and Bozeman Gallatin's Rylan Schlepp (tight end).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.