BOZEMAN — The Montana State men’s basketball team has answers for Isaac Jones. Divant’e Moffitt has left the Bobcats asking questions.
Moffitt, a senior guard at Idaho, more than made up for Jones’ quiet night by scoring a season-high 32 points in a 74-70 win over MSU on Monday night in Moscow, Idaho. It was the first Big Sky Conference win of the season for the Vandals (7-12, 1-5), who dropped the Bobcats to 12-8 overall and 5-2 in league play.
“They played harder, they played tougher and they made plays when plays needed to be made,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said over the phone, adding, “They deserved it. The basketball gods give you what you deserve.”
Moffitt picked up where he left off on Dec. 29, when he scored 19 points at MSU. Not only did he score 13 more points in his second go-round with the Cats, his team played much better, especially early.
Idaho, which scored 20 points in the first half on Dec. 29, built leads of 12-0 and 18-4 in the first eight minutes Monday against a team playing its third game in five days.
“For whatever reason, we didn’t have energy tonight, especially in the first nine minutes of the game,” Sprinkle said. “We were like a bunch of zombies out there.”
MSU cut the deficit to two points by the final seconds of the first half, but the Vandals entered halftime up 34-29 thanks to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Michael Hanshaw.
That shot foreshadowed the second half. Every time the Cats clawed close to the lead, Idaho answered.
MSU made it 34-33 with 18 minutes left. Dominique Ford hit a 3 on the next trip down the floor.
Idaho’s Nigel Burris blocked a Jubrile Belo dunk two minutes later to preserve a two-point lead.
Down one a couple minutes later, MSU’s RaeQuan Battle missed a jumper, and Ford hit 3 on the ensuing possession.
Ford, who finished with 16 points, made his fourth and final 3 at the 7:43 mark to punctuate a 13-4 run and give Idaho a 59-48 lead.
MSU forced multiple one-possession deficits in the final three minutes and had good chances to tie. But Battle missed a 3 down 70-67, and Moffitt forced a Darius Brown II turnover down 73-70 in the final seconds.
Idaho never trailed.
“We competed to get back into the game. Got some stops, got a little momentum,” Sprinkle said. “But when it really came that time, they made the plays and we didn’t.”
Jones is averaging 18.6 points per game on 68.1% shooting this season, but MSU held him to six points on six shots in the first meeting and to four points on six shots Monday. The Wenatchee Valley College transfer fouled out in both games and has played 47 total minutes in the two games against the Cats.
Strong defense from Belo, the reigning Big Sky MVP and defensive player of the year, played a large role in Jones’ low-scoring night. But Jones helped the cause with four assists and eight rebounds.
“I don’t think we shut him down. He made big plays,” Sprinkle said of Jones. “He made two passes in the first half where our rotations weren’t good enough and they got wide open layups.”
Unlike Dec. 29, when he scored 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, Belo was inconsistent offensively. He scored 15 points on 2 of 9 shooting and committed two turnovers on Monday
Belo, who made 11 of 15 free throws and grabbed 11 rebounds, encapsulated the Cats’ offensive performance. They made enough free throws (28 of 34, 82.4%) to stay in it, but they didn’t make enough shots (20 of 53, 37.7%). Only two of their 12 3-point attempts went down, while Idaho made 7 of 23 long balls and shot 45.6% from the field.
“We had some shots early, but when you’re not playing hard, it’s hard to make shots,” Sprinkle said. “(MSU assistant) coach (Chris) Haslam said we missed 17 layups or shots at the rim. And going 2 of 12 from 3 and having some good looks, you’re not going to win at the Division I level. You’ve got to make some shots and get some stops when it matters, and that’s what Idaho did tonight.”
Battle scored a team-high 22 points (9 of 19 from the field), Brown had 12 points (5 of 10) and a game-high four steals and Caleb Fuller added eight points (2 of 5) and six rebounds.
Moffitt made 9 of 17 field goals and 14 of 23 free throws, and he dished out more assists (seven) than MSU’s entire team (four).
“We had no answer for him tonight,” Sprinkle said, adding, “If we have to play him again in the (conference) tournament, somebody’s got to step up and be able to guard him. He’s a heck of a player.”
Energy shouldn’t be an issue in MSU’s next game. The Cats will get four days off and play at Montana on Saturday in the season’s first Brawl of the Wild. Sprinkle expects his team to bounce back.
“You can’t show up for 32 of the 40 minutes in a conference game. Not in this league,” he added. “Hopefully our guys learn from it.”
