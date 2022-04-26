Ed Barker

Dillon native Ed Barker was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams out of Washington State in 1953.

 Washington State University Athletics

BOZEMAN — With all eyes on Dillon native Troy Andersen during the NFL Draft starting Thursday in Las Vegas, a few questions are begged:

How many native Montanans have been selected, how many in the first two rounds, and is the Montana State All-American destined to be the first — and thus highest — from Dillon?

Question No. 1: A bunch.

Question No. 2: 10.

Question No. 3: Nope and unlikely.

For the record, 71 native Montanans have played in the NFL, though not all were drafted. Thirty were taken in the first seven rounds.

Viewed through another lens, 63 NFL draft picks were either born in Montana and/or played high school football here. 

Andersen is widely expected to be taken in the second or third round Friday, which would make him the second native of Dillon chosen — and yet still the second highest to be drafted.

Ever heard of Ed Barker? You're not alone if you haven't, even if you hail from Beaverhead County. And even though he was a first-round selection.

Barker was born in Dillon in 1931, but he attended elementary school in Aberdeen, Washington, and played his high school football on the east side of the Cascade Range in Zillah. He starred at Washington State before the Los Angeles Rams made him the 12th overall pick in 1953.

Barker, who often returned to his native Montana to hunt, played in 18 games over two seasons in the NFL and then became a career officer in the U.S. Air Force. He set school and NCAA records as a receiver for WSC and was inducted into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011, a year before he died at age 81.

Given his limited time in Dillon, one might be inclined to affix an asterisk by Barker's name as a native Montanan drafted into the NFL. Perhaps, but worth noting: Jordan unequivocally claims Jerry Kramer as its own, even though the Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer lived in The Big Dry for merely his first four years before moving to Idaho for most of his youth and college.

On the flip side, limiting the list of NFL Draft picks to natives necessarily omits some heady names that Montanans are quick to claim as our own even though they weren't born here: Brock Osweiler (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho), Corey Widmer (Alexandria, Virginia), Mitch Donahue (Los Angeles), Dylan Donahue (Palo Alto, California) and Kerry Porter (Vicenza, Italy), to name a few. 

Below are the 30 Montana natives who were taken in the first seven rounds of the NFL Draft — soon to be 31 and doubling the number of Dillon natives who've heard their name called early.

First Round

Ed Barker, Dillon, Washington State, Los Angeles Rams, 1953

Ryan Leaf, Great Falls, Washington State, San Diego Chargers, 1998

Milt Popovich, Butte, Montana, Chicago Cardinals, 1938

Second Round

Shane Collins, Roundup, Arizona State, Washington Redskins, 1992

Dwan Edwards, Columbus, Oregon State, Baltimore Ravens, 2004

Wayne Hawkins, Jordan, Pacific, Oakland Raiders, 1960

Milan Lazetich, Anaconda, Michigan, Cleveland Rams, 1945

Pete Lazetich, Billings, Stanford, San Diego Chargers, 1972

Vic Lindskog, Roundup, Stanford, Philadelphia Eagles, 1942

Laurie Niemi, Red Lodge, Washington State, Washington Redskins, 1949

Third Round

Mike Friede, Havre, Indiana, Detroit Lions, 1980

Fourth Round

Will Dissly, Bozeman, Washington, Seattle Seahawks, 2018

Pat Donovan, Helena, Stanford, Dallas Cowboys, 1975

Travis Dorsch, Bozeman, Purdue, Cincinnati Bengals, 2002

Jerry Kramer, Jordan, Idaho, Green Bay Packers, 1958

Donald Schwartz, Billings, Washington State, New Orleans Saints, 1978

Fifth Round

Kroy Biermann, Hardin, Montana, Atlanta Falcons, 2008

Ken Snelling, Musselshell, UCLA, Green Bay Packers, 1943

Jordan Tripp, Missoula, Montana, Miami Dolphins, 2014

Sixth Round

Scott Curry, Conrad, Montana, Green Bay Packers, 1999

John Friesz, Missoula, Idaho, San Diego Chargers, 1990

Don Heater, Helena, Montana Tech, St. Louis Cardinals, 1972

Lex Hilliard, Kalispell, Montana, Miami Dolphins, 2008

Len Noyes, Butte, Montana, Brooklyn Dodgers, 1938

Shann Schillinger, Baker, Montana, Atlanta Falcons, 2010

Seventh Round

Mark Fellows, Choteau, Montana State, San Diego Chargers, 1985

Marc Mariani, Havre, Montana, Tennessee Titans, 2010

Dylan McFarland, Kalispell, Montana, Buffalo Bills, 2004

Mike Person, Glendive, Montana State, San Francisco 49ers, 2011

Kevin Sweeney, Bozeman, Fresno State, Dallas Cowboys, 1987

Tags

Load comments