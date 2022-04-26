BOZEMAN — With all eyes on Dillon native Troy Andersen during the NFL Draft starting Thursday in Las Vegas, a few questions are begged:
How many native Montanans have been selected, how many in the first two rounds, and is the Montana State All-American destined to be the first — and thus highest — from Dillon?
Question No. 1: A bunch.
Question No. 2: 10.
Question No. 3: Nope and unlikely.
For the record, 71 native Montanans have played in the NFL, though not all were drafted. Thirty were taken in the first seven rounds.
Viewed through another lens, 63 NFL draft picks were either born in Montana and/or played high school football here.
Andersen is widely expected to be taken in the second or third round Friday, which would make him the second native of Dillon chosen — and yet still the second highest to be drafted.
Ever heard of Ed Barker? You're not alone if you haven't, even if you hail from Beaverhead County. And even though he was a first-round selection.
Barker was born in Dillon in 1931, but he attended elementary school in Aberdeen, Washington, and played his high school football on the east side of the Cascade Range in Zillah. He starred at Washington State before the Los Angeles Rams made him the 12th overall pick in 1953.
Barker, who often returned to his native Montana to hunt, played in 18 games over two seasons in the NFL and then became a career officer in the U.S. Air Force. He set school and NCAA records as a receiver for WSC and was inducted into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011, a year before he died at age 81.
Given his limited time in Dillon, one might be inclined to affix an asterisk by Barker's name as a native Montanan drafted into the NFL. Perhaps, but worth noting: Jordan unequivocally claims Jerry Kramer as its own, even though the Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer lived in The Big Dry for merely his first four years before moving to Idaho for most of his youth and college.
On the flip side, limiting the list of NFL Draft picks to natives necessarily omits some heady names that Montanans are quick to claim as our own even though they weren't born here: Brock Osweiler (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho), Corey Widmer (Alexandria, Virginia), Mitch Donahue (Los Angeles), Dylan Donahue (Palo Alto, California) and Kerry Porter (Vicenza, Italy), to name a few.
Below are the 30 Montana natives who were taken in the first seven rounds of the NFL Draft — soon to be 31 and doubling the number of Dillon natives who've heard their name called early.
First Round
Ed Barker, Dillon, Washington State, Los Angeles Rams, 1953
Ryan Leaf, Great Falls, Washington State, San Diego Chargers, 1998
Milt Popovich, Butte, Montana, Chicago Cardinals, 1938
Second Round
Shane Collins, Roundup, Arizona State, Washington Redskins, 1992
Dwan Edwards, Columbus, Oregon State, Baltimore Ravens, 2004
Wayne Hawkins, Jordan, Pacific, Oakland Raiders, 1960
Milan Lazetich, Anaconda, Michigan, Cleveland Rams, 1945
Pete Lazetich, Billings, Stanford, San Diego Chargers, 1972
Vic Lindskog, Roundup, Stanford, Philadelphia Eagles, 1942
Laurie Niemi, Red Lodge, Washington State, Washington Redskins, 1949
Third Round
Mike Friede, Havre, Indiana, Detroit Lions, 1980
Fourth Round
Will Dissly, Bozeman, Washington, Seattle Seahawks, 2018
Pat Donovan, Helena, Stanford, Dallas Cowboys, 1975
Travis Dorsch, Bozeman, Purdue, Cincinnati Bengals, 2002
Jerry Kramer, Jordan, Idaho, Green Bay Packers, 1958
Donald Schwartz, Billings, Washington State, New Orleans Saints, 1978
Fifth Round
Kroy Biermann, Hardin, Montana, Atlanta Falcons, 2008
Ken Snelling, Musselshell, UCLA, Green Bay Packers, 1943
Jordan Tripp, Missoula, Montana, Miami Dolphins, 2014
Sixth Round
Scott Curry, Conrad, Montana, Green Bay Packers, 1999
John Friesz, Missoula, Idaho, San Diego Chargers, 1990
Don Heater, Helena, Montana Tech, St. Louis Cardinals, 1972
Lex Hilliard, Kalispell, Montana, Miami Dolphins, 2008
Len Noyes, Butte, Montana, Brooklyn Dodgers, 1938
Shann Schillinger, Baker, Montana, Atlanta Falcons, 2010
Seventh Round
Mark Fellows, Choteau, Montana State, San Diego Chargers, 1985
Marc Mariani, Havre, Montana, Tennessee Titans, 2010
Dylan McFarland, Kalispell, Montana, Buffalo Bills, 2004
Mike Person, Glendive, Montana State, San Francisco 49ers, 2011
Kevin Sweeney, Bozeman, Fresno State, Dallas Cowboys, 1987
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.