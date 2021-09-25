HILLSBORO, Ore. — It wasn’t easy, but the Montana State football team won its Big Sky opener.
No. 13-ranked MSU improved to 3-1 with a 30-17 road win over Portland State (1-3) on Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium.
Bobcats junior running back Isaiah Ifanse rushed for 217 yards on 30 carries (7.2 ypc), and senior wide receiver Lance McCutcheon caught eight passes for 161 yards. Each player scored a touchdown.
Making it look easy following a big return.— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 25, 2021
The Bobcats have their first lead of the day at Hillsboro Stadium!
🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/ZR7pClHhst
PSU went ahead first on a 41-yard field goal from freshman kicker Gianni Smith with 9:43 left in the first quarter. It was the first deficit MSU faced since its season-opening 19-16 loss at Wyoming.
MSU freshman kicker Blake Glessner tied the game up with a 34-yard field goal at the 6:59 mark, but the Vikings retook the lead about four minutes later on a 10-yard touchdown pass from senior Davis Alexander to freshman Nate Bennett on third down.
MSU’s first turnover since Week 1 was also the first of the season from junior transfer quarterback Matthew McKay, who threw an interception with 13:39 left in the first half on a pass intended for McCutcheon. McKay thought McCutcheon, a Bozeman High graduate, was running a deep route, while McCutcheon cut back for an intermediate out route, and the ball ended up in the hands of redshirt freshman Semaj Bolin.
Glessner accounted for the rest of the first-half points, making a 41-yard field goal with 4:52 on the clock and a 40-yarder with four seconds left. The Bobcats had a good chance to score a touchdown, but they came up short due in part to a holding penalty on a lengthy pass from McKay to Coy Steel.
The Bobcats’ first touchdown of the game gave them their first lead of the game; Ifanse rushed nine yards with 9:08 left in the third quarter to put MSU ahead 16-10.
PSU struck right back, using a 41-yard pass from Alexander to junior Marquis Spiker to set up a 1-yard run from Malik Walker at the 4:39 mark of the third.
3Q, 6:28 | Bobcats 16, Viks 10— Portland State Football (@psuviksFB) September 25, 2021
Big play eluding pressure on third for the Vikings from @chavisdavis7 ➡️ Marquis Spiker! #GoViks pic.twitter.com/1M2xWgEl89
The Bobcats marched right back down the field and went ahead 23-17 on a 20-yard TD pass from McKay to McCutcheon with 1:06 remaining in the third.
Lance McCutcheon is up to 7 catches and 115 yards receiving after this TD grab!— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 25, 2021
🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Ol1k6d9aRW
McKay threw for his second TD with 9:03 left in the game, when he found freshman running back/fullback Jaharie Martin on a nine-yard play-action pass to put MSU up 30-17. On the previous drive, Melstone’s Brody Grebe sacked Alexander and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Helena’s Chase Benson.
This story will be updated.
