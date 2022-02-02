BOZEMAN — Jared White and his parents call Bozeman “the Frisco of Montana.”
Like White’s hometown in Texas, Bozeman is beautiful and booming, he said. The parallels, of course, don’t stop there.
Montana State went to Frisco about a month ago for the Football Championship Subdivision title game. White was just down the road from Toyota Stadium, but he didn’t attend the game. The running back from Wakeland High School didn’t even get in touch with MSU’s coaches until Jan. 24, he said.
A week later, White committed to MSU, and he signed Wednesday as part of MSU’s regular signing period class. The Bobcats are giving him a full-ride scholarship, he said, as well as a chance to play Division I football and return to his hometown in January, maybe multiple times.
“Knowing that I’d be able to come back home if we made it to the championship, I was like, ‘OK, that's going to be my new goal,” White told 406mtsports.com on Tuesday. “I’m going to tell the team that I'm going to bring us back to Frisco.”
White was one of Texas’ most prolific running backs during his career at Wakeland. The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder rushed for 1,871 yards (a 5A best for the Dallas area) and 26 touchdowns this past season. He added 302 yards and four TDs receiving, and he passed for two scores. The total yards, rushing TDs and total TDs set Wakeland single-season records, and he earned District 5-5A Division I co-offensive MVP honors.
White also broke career program records for rushing yards (3,691), total yards (4,599), rushing TDs (46) and total TDs (55).
Congratulations to @JaredWhit2 for an incredible 4 years at @WakelandFTball for breaking 3 single season records and 4 career marks during his tenure @WakelandHS @WHSFBRecruiting @MSUBobcats! pic.twitter.com/2XlQcPdIxk— Marty Secord 🏈🇺🇸 (@MartySecord) January 31, 2022
White has also posted a 4.58-second 40-yard dash, according to his Hudl page, as well as maxes of 270 pounds on the bench press and 435 on the squat. He described himself as a good downhill runner with power, speed, vision and the ability to make defenders miss.
Despite all his achievements and ability, White entered the new year with offers only from Division II colleges: East Central, Midwestern State and Oklahoma Panhandle State.
“I thought that I was better than a D-II program,” White said. “Don't get me wrong, those programs are good, but I just knew at my talent level, I could be an asset to a D-I program.”
The read option-heavy Cats felt White “was slipping through the cracks,” as MSU head coach Brent Vigen put it during his National Signing Day press conference on Wednesday.
“He was a very effective running back in a high level of competition that he went against. Has a good frame, has really good instincts, catches the ball well out of the backfield and he’s hungry,” Vigen said. “That running back position’s obviously a critical one in our offense, and we feel like Jared’s got the versatility and the makeup to do some special things going forward.”
Senior highlights— Jared White (@JaredWhit2) December 4, 2021
5a Area champs
1,871 rushing yards
302 receiving yards
7 broken records at wakeland
To watch the full highlights https://t.co/d9k662yskN
I have vision, power, and speed@WHSFBRecruiting @WakelandFTball @TrustMyEyesO @MikeRoach247 @MartySecord @Jason_Howell pic.twitter.com/PSd5a8gxeN
Ironically, White didn’t land on the Cats’ radar until after their 38-10 FCS championship loss to North Dakota State, once their coaches finally got a chance to recruit the Dallas-Fort Worth area to a significant extent. MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright led the recruitment of White and visited Wakeland last week, attempting to “find out fast who he was,” Vigen said.
Vigen could only speculate as to why White didn’t get more D-I offers. It could’ve come down to “a 10th of a second on a stopwatch,” Vigen said. The transfer portal and pandemic-caused roster constraints might have prevented White from getting offers that would have been there two-plus years ago.
“There’s going to be a much lower percentage of high school kids sign this year, not because there’s less talent, just because there’s less opportunity,” Vigen said. “He’s a productive guy that was maybe the next up on some lists. We’re fortunate to have found him.”
White is the only running back MSU has signed during either the early or regular 2022 signing periods. He’ll join a group led by All-American Isaiah Ifanse, a senior-to-be who broke MSU’s record for rushing yards in a season.
“We run the ball similarly,” White said. “That gave me an indication of, ‘OK, I can fit into this offense.’”
The Cats also got solid contributions from Elijah Elliott and Lane Sumner in 2021, and both backs are set to return next season. White believes he can compete for snaps immediately.
White had nothing but good things to say about Vigen, Housewright and MSU running backs coach Jimmy Beal. He visited Bozeman this past weekend and got along well with many of the players he met, especially cornerback Simeon Woodard, a fellow Texan who hosted White.
The distance from home doesn’t bother White. He just wants to play football. Joining a D-I program that expects to play in Frisco every January was gravy.
“To say the least, I'm feeling great,” he said. “I finally found a place that feels like home.”
