BOZEMAN – One by one, they climbed the ladder and snipped a piece of the net, saving the last and best for Tricia Binford, the architect of a Montana State women’s basketball program that has distanced itself from the rest of the Big Sky Conference.
As blue and gold confetti fluttered to the floor in Worthington Arena on Saturday afternoon, and her players danced with exuberance, Binford lifted her daughter Brooklyn to within reach of the single remaining strand. The net cut, MSU’s 15th-year coach turned to the lingering crowd and twirled it with championship flair, eliciting cheers.
. @MSUBobcatsWBB coach Tricia Binford and daughter cut down net. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/sIaKvI7Adc— Jeff Welsch (@406sportswelsch) February 22, 2020
To the victor goes the spoils, and how perfect was this? In clinching at least a share of the Big Sky’s regular-season crown, the Cats did it at home, in front of a louder-than-that 3,717 matinee crowd, with still two weeks remaining in conference play.
Oh, and they did it with a 92-78 victory against the Lady Griz, setting a team high for points against UM, flirting with their top margin of victory in the series, and extending their win streak against Montana to four for the second time.
Heady stuff.
Speechless. 💕 https://t.co/YRqePWlsWY— Fallyn Freije (@fallynfreije) February 23, 2020
“If felt really special,” Binford acknowledged in her postgame press conference, poking her head around Brooklyn, who sat on her mom's lap with the net draped around her neck. “Especially with our community there. This is just a really special atmosphere here in Bozeman built by all the people that filled that gym.”
Sitting to Binford’s right, the anchor of a team with uncommon chemistry and selflessness, senior Fallyn Freije, didn’t know whether to grin or cry.
So the North Dakota transfer did both.
“This is just so special to me,” she said, her voice cracking. “This is what I dreamed of coming here. Just to play with girls who are skilled and teammates who work hard every single day. And this is the stuff I envisioned being with a team where everyone can score, not just one person -- cutting down nets, and celebrating confetti, and water in the locker room. It’s what I prayed for.
“There is no better feeling.”
Teams like to tout such chemistry and selflessness, but these Bobcats (19-6 overall, 15-1 Big Sky) embody it on the court and after hours.
For the fourth time this season, six players scored in double figures, led by Freije with 18 points. To know basketball is to understand just how remarkable that statistic is.
And to know team camaraderie is to understand how it felt to climb that ladder, cut a piece of the net and then be swallowed by a scrum of cheering teammates on the floor.
“I really can’t (describe it) because I’ve never felt this way before,” said junior guard Tori Martell, a long-range sharp-shooter who plays with a perpetual smile and was one of four Cats to score 15 points.
“It’s so fun. It’s a special team and we have so much fun together and we’re so happy together when we’re so successful. It’s a special moment, a special day.”
Technically, the celebration could be considered premature given that if the Cats somehow were to lose their final four games – two at home, where they're nearly invincible – and if either Northern Arizona or Idaho were to win out, the regular-season crown would be shared.
Right.
And anyway, who can blame MSU for wanting to do it on this afternoon, on this floor, against the arch-rival and program that embodies the Big Sky dominance to which the Cats aspire?
Moreover, though the Bobcats have won 11 in a row and are just hitting stride, they are acutely aware that Saturday’s celebration was a mere rung on a taller ladder.
That was clear during the postgame celebration, when the players donned white T-shirts reading “Conference Champions” and, significantly, “Built For More.”
The Cats have four games to build for the Big Sky tournament in Boise, where they’ll be wearing the proverbial bull’s-eye. A hangover could put a dagger in a special season fueled by four senior starters and a dynamic freshman point guard in Darian White.
“No one is satisfied with just cutting down the nets today,” Freije said with conviction. “We want to win by 20 the next four and win by 20 in the tournament. But that’s not going to happen by just sitting around and being complacent. We’re going to work hard for it. Every day we come in to practice and act like we’re at the bottom of the conference.”
Said Binford: “We want to accomplish big things. We still want to build momentum going into the tournament. This is that first step. Now we want to get this behind us and lock in.”
Well, starting Sunday anyway.
Saturday was for confetti, a shared sense of accomplishment, and reaching the top rung of the Big Sky ladder.
