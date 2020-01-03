BOZEMAN — When it was over, and the traditional postgame handshakes in the wake of Montana State’s imperfect 63-61 men’s basketball victory over Northern Arizona had concluded Monday night, the Bobcats made a beeline to the group that provided a major assist to a successful outcome.
Across the court, the remnants of a crowd of 3,196 — remarkable, given the absence of students and the holiday scheduling sandwich — stood and applauded. Collectively, the Cats pointed toward the bleachers and clapped back, a sincere nod to what might be the most noteworthy aspect of coach Danny Sprinkle’s first year.
The crowds.
Nearly 5,000 watched MSU topple South Dakota State in early December, the largest for a nonconference game at The Brick in 22 years. The back-to-back Big Sky Conference openers during a somnambulant break week between Christmas and New Years each coaxed better than 3,000 from their holiday BarcaLoungers.
“Pretty awesome to see,” said Livingston product Ladan Ricketts, whose late 3-pointer was the difference Monday. “Especially as a native Montanan. It’s really awesome to have a crowd that really backs you up and gets behind Montana State basketball, especially since it hasn’t been toward the top in a while.”
Precisely.
Fans are a fickle lot, and it wouldn’t be an upset for Bobcat faithful to play the Missouri card and say “Show me!” before putting their time and money into a product that has teased, tantalized and tormented since Sprinkle’s freshman year as a player at MSU in 1995-96.
In essence, their message to a youthful team: We’re sharing in the rebuild.
And we believe.
We believe even though our early won-lost record (8-6) is relatively modest. We believe even though our young team is prone to lapses with turnovers and lost assignments. We believe even though Sprinkle’s instant makeover leaves senior point guard Harald Frey as the roster’s only household name, Ricketts as the only Montanan seeing substantive playing time and much of the remainder an engaging United Nations collection representing six countries.
We believe is what the players understand when they see bodies in seats that went unoccupied as recently as a year ago.
“It means everything,” said Frey, the crafty Norwegian straw who stirs the culturally diverse Bobcat basketball drink. “We’re proud of Bozeman — we think this is an amazing college town — and we’re proud to be Bobcats. We see other teams come in here and say, ‘Wow, this is a big crowd.’ Bobcat Nation is a legit nation, a legit fan base.”
This startling transformation begins with Sprinkle, whose name alone taps a deep well of Montana pride.
How often does the head coach receive the biggest cheers during pregame introductions? It has been that way all season for Sprinkle, whose Helena and Bobcat bloodlines resonate.
Without hearing Sprinkle’s plan, longtime boosters knew from watching his own heady career that he would do this the Bobcat Way from the get-go.
“It’s not just playing for yourself,” Sprinkle explained. “That’s one thing I’ve tried to stress since I got here. I try to get these guys to understand how important Bobcat basketball is, not just to the community but former players. Everybody’s following you, people know who you are, how you act.
“If you’re doing it the right way, they’re going to come and be loud.”
It was that way when Sprinkle played for another great former MSU guard in Mick Durham, now at Montana State Billings and still one of Sprinkle’s biggest boosters. But he also knows football has flipped the field since those raucous houses at The Brick for the Cats’ last title team in 1996, when he was the Big Sky tournament MVP as a rookie.
So Sprinkle is leaving nothing to chance. X’s, O’s and recruiting are just part of the job description on his watch.
Since he arrived in April, he’s worn a path on the 50-or-so steps from his office to the marketing department. He’s been at more business luncheons and in more fraternity houses than he can count.
“A lot,” he said with a laugh.
Sprinkle’s task has been aided in no small way by Frey, an engaging sort and an on-court assistant coach who was on the search committee in the spring.
A heady, talented point guard can fill gaps and cover up mistakes. He can also play the yin to the high-energy first-year coach's yang.
“Thank God he’s here,” Sprinkle said with another laugh. “He’s huge because he’s such a calming influence. I’m all over the place and he’s like this…” — Sprinkle moved his hand slowly in a flat line — “I try to be like Harry even though some of these guys don’t allow me to because they drive me crazy sometimes. He plays at his own pace all the time. You’re never going to speed him up and you’re never going to slow him down. And our guys see how he competes.”
Sure, during the ebb and flow of a long season there’ll be bumps and bruises. The Big Sky road is brutal, even for veteran teams.
Not shockingly, the Cats fell 68-59 on Thursday night at Northern Colorado.
Small matter.
When they return home Jan. 11 for Portland State, The Brick will no doubt have another noteworthy crowd, even if the team is coming off a three-game road losing streak to Northern Colorado, Southern Utah and Idaho, though that would be a surprise given MSU's tenacity.
They know the Cats will give all they can ask for — defending, rebounding and fundamentals, all products of effort — and want to share in it.
“One through 15, we have great guys,” Frey said. “I don’t think we really care who gets the credit as long as we get the win. That’s all that matters. It doesn’t matter who puts us over the hump, it’s just the fact we get over the hump that matters.
“I think that’s what makes us special.”
Folks are noticing. And in return, they’re providing a surprising assist to a retooling program that's noticing back.
