MISSOULA — On Friday night, when two of the four winningest women’s basketball coaches in Big Sky Conference history met, Robin Selvig gave Tricia Binford a hug.
The Montana legend could have handed Montana State’s 15th-year coach a baton or torch as well.
Such is the extraordinary state of the Cat-Griz rivalry in women’s hoops, where the recent reversal of fortunes was in sharp focus Saturday afternoon during MSU's 66-61 overtime win in front of an energetic Dahlberg Arena crowd of 3,617.
For three-plus quarters, the first-place Bobcats dealt with deficits that reached 14 against a dialed-in team still trying to find its way under fourth-year coach Shannon Schweyen, herself a Griz legend. A comeback seemed improbable at best for MSU in a building where moral wins far outnumber real wins, and for many teams even those meant staying within 20 points.
Once upon a time, the 14-point gap would’ve turned to 19 and then to 25 and then a blowout of epic proportions as the never-a-doubt home team tightened the screws and delighted in its opponent wilting like a parched flower.
Not anymore.
Binford has turned this rivalry upside down, and on Saturday it was the Griz who missed all 15 of their fourth-quarter field-goal attempts and the Cats who scratched and clawed and knew, just knew, if they steeled themselves they could pull this off even though they couldn’t hit the Clark Fork River from the Higgins Street bridge with their shots.
So there was senior North Dakota transfer Fallyn Freije finally hitting one clutch bucket after another on the way to 27 points and 14 rebounds, including the 14-foot jumper with 35 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime and then 10 points in OT.
And there was point guard Darian White scoring 13 points, grabbing five rebounds, dishing three assists and nabbing four steals in a pesky full-court effort that exacted a toll on the Griz backcourt.
And there was fellow guard Oliana Squires, who had a miserable shooting day but hit the 3-pointer in overtime — MSU’s second in 21 tries — to provide a three-point lead and finally turn a tenuous tide in a game the Cats had led only once, at 2-0, until OT.
“That really shows the heart we have,” said Freije, who loved every moment of the Dahlberg intensity after having no arch-rival to speak of at UND.
In a building where Selvig was 511-61 — where so many teams were defeated the moment they stepped on the floor, many more were done by halftime, and even the best puckered down the stretch — there was Binford in the huddle before OT, smiling and exhorting like the hyper-competitive player she was herself at Boise State and in the WNBA.
“Isn’t this fun right now? Wow!” she said, chuckling at the image of their incredulous faces. “But we’ve been very comfortable in those situations.”
The Griz were in that comfortable place for 38 years under Selvig, but the varnish has worn off a program that remains among the nation's winningest.
More accurately, perhaps, the rest of the women’s basketball world has caught up. Dynasties like Montana’s almost surely will never be witnessed again.
Yet it was still jarring to see the Griz in the juxtaposition of needing a shot-in-the-arm home win against their arch-rival, and falling short.
"It's tough being on this side of it," Schweyen said. "It was a heck of an effort by these ladies. They played their hearts out. I can't express how proud I am of them."
Those are sentiments we're long accustomed to hearing from Dahlberg visitors.
Binford now has won six out of seven against UM. And chew on this for a moment: Saturday’s win was her third in Dahlberg, fully one-third of MSU’s victories all-time in the harshest of Big Sky environs.
That after starting 5-17 overall in the series.
“It’s obviously a special place,” Binford said of Dahlberg, emphasizing her respect for Selvig and Schweyen. “For us when we took over the program it was about creating something special ourselves. We felt like Bozeman had all the things needed to create a successful program.”
Binford has 241 victories, leaving her 624 behind Selvig. She has a legitimate shot at No. 2 eventually.
Naturally, when asked about the future her focus was on Thursday’s game at Idaho. Yet there is a bigger-picture vision, too, including beating the type of major-conference teams that once came into Dahlberg and paid the price.
“It’s a process,” she said. “I don’t want to look too far ahead, but we want to be a program that starts to do some things on a national stage. I’m competitive and I feel like we can continue scratching and clawing and taking the next step every year.”
Binford recently signed a three-year contract, and the message in that is clear.
Early on, she would’ve been forgiven if she envisioned building a winner in Bozeman and moving on, say, to Boise State. But from all appearances she and her family are here to stay.
Are Selvig’s 865 victories in her sights then?
“Uh, no,” Binford said, laughing at the absurdity. “I’m hoping I’m retired by then. I don’t think a lot of people can accomplish that feat.”
No matter.
She already has the Cat-Griz baton, and that itself is a remarkable feat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.