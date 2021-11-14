BOZEMAN — Whenever I pass the gleaming new football facilities adjoining Bobcat Stadium, my mind inevitably harkens to another era in Montana, back to the coldest day — more teeth-chattering, even, than a minus-47 Iditarod bush-plane pit stop at Cripple, Alaska — I can ever remember.
The most dominant structure on Bozeman's landscape also reflects the striking evolution of football at MSU — and Montana — from a day when the sport at both was second fiddle to basketball.
I get frostbite just thinking about Nov. 9, 1985, and my first pilgrimage to a town I would eventually call home — but visited that day as the Idaho Vandals beat writer for Boise’s newspaper.
Back then, before “The Movie” enticed hordes of Orvis-clad anglers haunted by waters and flush with cash, and long before COVID-19 refugees doubled and tripled down on the Gallatin land grab, Bozeman was the snowier, sleepier Stetson-hat stop of the state’s two college towns.
The neon-glow Cat’s Paw on Seventh Street was the height of fascination for us out-of-towners. If you asked for the best boutique on Main Street chances are you’d be directed to the Army-Navy Surplus. Gentility back then was cowboying up with a few ski bums over a couple cold ones at the Robin Bar.
And what is now a mostly enclosed Bobcat Stadium was then a defenseless wind funnel called Reno H. Sales — and this last part was generous — Stadium.
"Brawl of the Wild" was not yet a figment of a Missoulian reporter's clever imagination. "Fracas on the Frozen" would've been more apt for resolution of the state's annual Cold War anyway.
In September, when MSU athletic director Leon Costello half-jokingly imagined former players as “jealous” as he lifted the veil on the new facilities, I flashed again on that afternoon 36 years ago.
In 1985, Bozeman’s quaint regional airport was the first place I’d seen a rental car counter with a sign encouraging patrons to plug in their cars at night (Fairbanks was the next). And I’d later remember Bozeman as the winter wonderland where two Boise State basketball coaches, a broadcaster and I had a shivery search for a white rental car buried under an epic snow dump after three hours of racquetball.
Where was the MSU kicker who wanted to be an avalanche forecaster when you needed him?
Officially, the temperature at kickoff was 15 degrees and the wind chill minus-20, but with gusts of 40 mph it peaked at 46-below. Across The Great Divide, where Boise State was playing Montana, the Broncos and Griz toiled in a relatively ocean-breezy minus-43 in the final fall for weary old Dornblaser, more credibly dubbed Field.
Montana AD Kent Haslam wasn’t thinking that far back when he also floated the term “jealous” recently when lauding the 2001 championship team’s $300,000-plus commitment to a new indoor practice facility. Playing in 15-year-old Washington-Grizzly, the cathedral of NCAA Division I-AA stadiums, those ’01 guys were toiling in cool comfort compared to their hearty predecessors.
Wa-Griz's rise from the mouth of Hellgate Canyon in 1986 was the signature step toward flipping the state’s collegiate sporting affections from basketball — and turning up the heat on MSU to keep pace.
I don't recall the official attendance at Sales, but you could count the human ice sculptures on two hands if you dared remove your Eskimo mittens. Each time the door opened in the shoebox-sized press box a gale blew in, turning hot coffee into iced coffee and ballpoint pens into Popsicle sticks.
Idaho, fittingly, had a promising redshirting freshman quarterback born in Missoula named Friesz (John). The Vandals also had a coach of some local renown named Dennis Erickson, who was unknowingly warming up (colding down?) for the job upgrade he’d accept a month later in Laramie, Wyoming.
After Idaho’s 34-0 rout, players, coaches and media bucked the breeze across an interminable polar ice cap masquerading as a parking lot to Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
“The coldest I’ve ever been,” Erickson, a former Bobcat quarterback, later told me, the day frozen in his mind some two decades later.
Erickson has been an official member of the fundraising team for MSU’s new facilities, and one can imagine him comparing and contrasting as well.
In recent years, the enclosed south end zone and buffered north ensured Bobcat Stadium wasn’t as vulnerable to the gales of November. Ditto for the towering east and west grandstands.
Now they’ve got a plush sanctuary pre- and postgame as well, among other enviable amenities.
Over in Missoula, the 4-year-old Champions Center and budding indoor bubble reflect just how evolved the Griz are as well.
It took a special brand of grit to play football at UM and MSU at a time when Idaho, Idaho State and even Northern Arizona had surrendered to Mother Nature and moved indoors.
Those mud- and snow-splattered Bobcats lost more than they won, the Kelly Bradley-led magic carpet ride to the NCAA Division I-AA title in 1984 notwithstanding; they wouldn’t have another winning season until 1993. Ditto for the Griz until Don Read showed up in 1986, and even he didn’t hit full stride until ‘93.
Truth trumping fiction, Cat and Griz tales about braving the blizzards require no historical embellishment, and that necessary grit paved the way for the elite FCS programs we see today. I suspect when those warhorses gather for reunions they half-jokingly chide today’s players as “soft” given their gleaming new creature comforts.
Small wonder that the Cold War now fashionably known as the Brawl of the Wild was — and still is to many —simply Cat-Griz or Griz-Cat.
The moniker was as simple as the bare-knuckle brawls those games were, often on frozen tundra that could make Cripple, Alaska, at 47-below seem positively comfy.
