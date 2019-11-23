BOZEMAN — Shayla Webber, who helped Joliet to a second-place finish at the Class B state volleyball tournament, was one of three players to sign with Montana State volleyball recently.
Kelly Cross, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter/defensive specialist from Truckee, California, and Delaney Shearan, a 5-7 setter from Phoenix, also signed with the Bobcats.
Webber entered last week’s state tournament with 1,791 assists, 1,232 digs and 214 aces as a four-year starter at Joliet. She had 34 assists and 25 digs for the J-Hawks in their five-set loss to Huntley Project in the state championship match on Nov. 16.
She was recently named to the Class B all-state team for the fourth time and was named to the all-state tournament team, as well.
"Ever since arriving at MSU it has been my stated goal to attract the best volleyball players in the state of Montana to play here," Bobcats coach Daniel Jones said in an MSU press release. "With Shayla's commitment to our program we have surely got one of the best players in the state. She is an all-around athlete who has excelled in multiple positions and multiple sports.
"Shayla comes from a volleyball family; she has a high IQ for the game and is going to bring a passion and enthusiasm to continuing to build our legacy that only someone born and raised in the state of Montana can. She bleeds Blue and Gold, and is a spark plug of a young woman. I am excited to get her in the gym and train her up."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.