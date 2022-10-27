BOZEMAN — Reigning Big Sky Conference MVP Jubrile Belo scored a scrimmage-high 15 points to lead the Blue team to a 44-38 victory in the Montana State men's basketball team's annual Blue-Gold Scrimmage in Bozeman on Thursday.
Belo also grabbed three rebounds with a blocked shot and an assist, and he made 7 of 10 shots. Guard Nick Gazelas also scored 15 points, draining three 3-pointers and all five of his free throws. He dished out two assists and added a steal. Forward RaeQuan Battle scored 11 points, while forward Patrick McMahon added nine.
“I was pleased with it overall,” said Bobcat coach Danny Sprinkle. “I thought we executed pretty well, the pace was good, but we had some defensive breakdowns that we’ll have to clean up. They played hard.”
The defending Big Sky-champion Bobcats play their lone exhibition on Sunday, against MSU Billings at Worthington Arena. Former Bobcat head coach Mick Durham, a member of the school’s athletics hall of fame, leads the Yellowjackets into the arena where he played for the Cats and led the program to the most wins in school and Big Sky history as its head coach.
The game begins at 2 p.m. A ceremony honoring Durham and his legacy in the Bobcat program begins just before tip-off.
