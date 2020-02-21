BOZEMAN — Jubrile Belo remembers the hard days at practice, the ones where his coach made players run sprints and challenged them to the point they questioned their own commitment.
Sometimes Belo spent entire practices running. Sometimes, he limped up and down the court in games. Sometimes, he wasn’t sure if it was all worth it.
In a new country, playing basketball at a new level, Belo nearly reached a tipping point. Early on in his two years at Lamar (Colorado) Community College, the 6-foot-9 center once returned to his dorm and simply just sat in his room pondering on his own.
“I don't know if I want to keep doing this,” Belo thought to himself.
Then he thought back to what he’d experienced just to extend his basketball career into college and across an ocean in the United States. He pushed his limits in his native London to earn that opportunity. So he collected himself, kept pushing and continued his quest to keep improving.
Looking back, the transition from playing high school basketball in London to an American junior college was tougher than the jump from junior college to Montana State, Belo said. The challenges he faced earlier prepared him for what he’s faced this season.
But he remains adamant there’s plenty to work on.
“You're never really the best you can be because if I was, I wouldn't be here,” Belo said. “I can always do something better. I can always rebound better, I can always dribble the ball better, shoot better. There's still a lot I can learn and work on because I'm only a sophomore. I still got a lot of time to develop.”
The Bobcats host rival Montana (16-10, 12-3 Big Sky) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Worthington Arena hoping to avenge a 14-point Feb. 1 loss in Missoula. Belo only played 13 minutes in that game after picking up two fouls in the first five minutes of the first half and two more in the first four minutes of the second. If MSU is to have a chance at upsetting the conference’s top team, Belo’s improvement from that game will likely have to be at the forefront.
That’s nothing new to Belo, who battled multiple knee injuries, adjusted to new places and still found ways to settle in.
“You just got to think about the possible outcomes of things,” Belo said. “You can't just shoot something away just because you don't believe it. You got to see if it's actually possible and then you got to work at it. You got to do something to make it possible.”
Belo’s perseverance is rooted in how he was introduced to basketball and how he engaged with the sport in the infancy of his relationship with it.
About six years after starting to play basketball for the first time, the sophomore is already MSU’s top interior presence. His 12.2 points per game rank second on the Bobcats (14-12, 8-7 Big Sky) and 19th in the conference, and he leads MSU with 5.8 rebounds per game, 12th in the Big Sky.
“He's one of the only kids I've ever coached where you could say something to him and he's like, 'Coach, I know I'm a work in progress,'” Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “Most kids think they're already finished, know everything. He's the complete opposite. That's why he's going to be a great player.”
Belo grew up playing soccer. In 2015, friends convinced him to give basketball a try. He was initially unsure, but he watched highlight videos of NBA players Andrew Wiggins and Kyrie Irving. He quickly caught on and learned how to dunk within months.
Belo began on the second team at Barking Abbey School while current MSU teammate Amin Adamu was on the first team. Even though coaches told Belo he could one day play college basketball in America, he considered it a long shot. He didn’t know how to make that a reality and knew of only a few college teams.
In December 2016, Belo was passed over for a team that traveled to the United States to play. A friend then asked him if he trains hard. Belo thought about his answer. If he had to think about it, his friend said, then the answer was likely no.
The next several months were dedicated to making sure he could answer that question without hesitating. In June 2017, Belo was added to the Great Britain under-20 team.
“That kind of changed my mentality from then on. Then from January until May, I just kept working and kept working,” Belo said. “The amount of improvement in five, six months was a lot. I realized everything is possible. You just got to work at it.”
Once Belo joined Barking Abbey’s first team, he began piling up chase-down blocks, dunks and quality performances. Adamu recalled Belo dominating opponents.
Belo broke his right tibia on Nov. 22, 2015. He was growing fast and was already dealing with knee pains as a result. But he learned to battle through it.
“He was a beast in high school. It's crazy to think,” Adamu said. “I would say you guys ain't seen nothing yet from him. He's got a good few years here. There's more to see from Jubrile.”
Exactly two years after Belo broke his right tibia, he broke his left tibia on Nov. 22, 2017. On the first play of a game, Belo elevated for a dunk and landed sharply. His knee came out of place, and he suffered the same injury on the opposite leg.
This time, the experience was much different. Living in a brand new country and at a school without resources to rehab as well as possible, Belo struggled. He missed the rest of the 2017-18 season due to the injury and spent the time acclimating.
Adjusting to the junior college game was initially a challenge. Belo wasn’t used to the speed and athleticism.
“At the end of the day, I see it as a blessing,” Belo said, “because it gave me a year to watch how basketball is played, learn more and it just gave me a year to prepare.”
On top of all that, Belo didn’t lose a year of eligibility since he only played in seven games. When he returned in 2018-19, Belo averaged 15 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. He wasn’t quite fully healthy, occasionally limping in games and feeling sore afterward. But Belo played anyway because he felt his team needed him. His knee pains didn’t fully dissipate until he arrived in Bozeman this past summer.
Belo immediately went to work with athletic trainer Brett Ritter to rehab his knees properly. By the start of the season in November, the typical pain Belo felt no longer existed. He realized the difference between resources at a junior college and a Division I school.
And that allowed him to focus on his evolving game.
“He's kind of like that blank canvas,” Sprinkle said. “Everything we're showing him is brand new. He's got a chance to be a special player. He wants to learn.”
As defenses have begun paying more attention to Belo, he’s been forced to adjust. He’s worked on playing lower to the ground to gain leverage in the post, playing more patient and passing out of double teams. He dished a season-high four assists on Feb. 6 against Idaho, a sign of growth.
When he puts the pieces together, Sprinkle added, he’s difficult to guard without fouling. And Belo has made 77.5% of his free throws this season, eighth in the Big Sky.
“Every year I feel like I've developed,” Belo said. “I always feel like I always get better.”
On Saturday against Weber State, Belo scored a career-high 23 points. The last two came on a thunderous dunk with 26 seconds left. He rattled the backboard and put the exclamation point on the win.
“I felt like I needed to dunk that last play,” Belo said, “just to send a message to the other team.”
And the message he’s sending to the rest of the conference has been made clear.
