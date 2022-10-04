BOZEMAN — Questions swirled around Montana State’s offensive line before this football season began. None of the starters were more mysterious than JT Reed.
Justus Perkins was MSU’s first-string center all of last season, and Rush Reimer started four games at tackle. Right guard Cole Sain saw the field when healthy last season. Marcus Wehr was transitioning from defensive to offensive line, but Montanans who watched him at Billings Central knew he had the talent to succeed.
Reed wasn’t with the Bobcats last year, even though he committed to MSU out of Valley Christian High School (California) in 2020. He played at a junior college last season and returned to Bozeman earlier this year.
After a trying childhood and an under-the-radar football career in California, Reed has embodied many characteristics of the Bobcats’ 2022 offensive line: not huge, not hyped, not seasoned but humble, unselfish and exceeding many expectations.
“He's a heck of an athlete for a big guy,” MSU O-line coach Brian Armstrong told 406mtsports.com on Monday. “He plays with a great motor. He's wired maybe a little bit more like a defensive lineman as far as the speed that he plays and the violence, physicality. But he's a football smart guy too. He picks things up quickly and is able to process information pretty quickly.”
Reed grew up with a brother and four sisters in South San Jose, and his family didn’t have much money. When he was 10 years old, his father Toni passed away (Reed doesn’t know the cause of death).
Reed, who is Somoan and Tongan, still carries Toni’s memory with him, especially because he introduced his son to football. But Reed tries not to dwell on the loss. Instead, he lives by the acronym WIN: what’s important now. His mother Margaret Reed and stepfather Manase Uhatafe helped him develop that positive perspective.
“It wasn’t the easiest but definitely wasn't the hardest (upbringing),” Reed told 406 Sports Monday. “I had it better than a lot of people did.”
At Valley Christian, Reed thrived in a conference that produced many football stars, including Tom Brady and Lynn Swan (both attended Junipero Serra in San Mateo). Reed earned West Catholic Athletic League offensive lineman of the year honors in 2019 (current UC Davis linebacker Teddye Buchanan was named the 2019 WCAL player of the year).
Armstrong heard about Reed thanks largely to Reed’s cousin Josh Taufalele, who served as MSU’s offensive line coach and tight ends coach before resigning in 2019. Reed received offers from two Football Bowl Subdivision schools — Fresno State and San Jose State — and one other Big Sky Conference program — Sacramento State — but committed to the Cats in February 2020.
Taufalele’s resignation didn’t deter Reed, nor did the decision of MSU head coach Jeff Choate to become Texas’ co-defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach in January 2020. MSU’s coaches, specifically Armstrong, kept Reed’s heart in Bozeman.
“Army, he's loyal,” Reed said. “He's real. He's not going to sugarcoat anything to you. If he says he has your back, he has your back.”
The COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in Reed’s plans. Instead of beginning his MSU career in 2020, that season was canceled. He then chose to play 40 minutes north of San Jose at the College of San Mateo in 2021.
Reed got an offer from Northern Colorado last fall, but he chose to stick with his original Big Sky choice and return to MSU.
The Cats graduated All-American left tackle Lewis Kidd (now a New Orleans Saint) and All-Big Sky right guard Taylor Tuiasosopo from the 2021 Football Championship Subdivision runner-up roster. Standout right tackle TJ Session transferred to Cal, and left guard Zach Redd chose not to use his final year of eligibility. Sain, a junior, was the only returning starter or backup older than a sophomore.
An O-line that carried the most mystery of any MSU position group has looked like the best one. MSU is leading the FCS in yards per rush (6.56) and is third in rushing yards per game (296.4). The No. 4-ranked Cats (4-1, 2-0 Big Sky) have allowed just seven sacks as well.
“Where we are right now is exactly where we planned to be,” Reed said. “We heard all the noise coming from the outside, but we worked every day, worked our tails off.”
MSU switched from a heavy inside zone blocking scheme to more of an outside zone, largely to take advantage of its offensive linemen’s athleticism, MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Monday.
Vigen said Reed is “very athletic” and “a strong player at the point of attack.” He's been the kind of player Armstrong expected when he began recruiting him.
“JT is as hardworking and tough a kid as I've ever been around,” Armstrong said, adding, “Just a great kid, super hard worker and good teammate.”
Like the line as a whole, Reed has ample room for improvement, as both he and Armstrong acknowledged. Omar Aigbedion started in Reed’s place during MSU’s 41-24 win over UC Davis on Saturday (Buchanan was out with an injury), though Reed played often as Aigbedion also rotated with Sain at right guard.
The 6-foot-3, 288-pound Reed embodied the uncertainty of MSU’s O-linemen before the season. Now, he represents the reasons they’ve erased so many doubts.
“He plays that guard position for us with a lot of passion and has a lot of athletic ability to go along with that passion, like our line in general,” Vigen said, adding, “We’ve leaned probably more on their athleticism than anything else, but I think they’re getting more and more physical as a group, and JT is a big part of that.”
