GREENSBORO, N.C. — As his players talked about him, Jerome Tang snapped photos of them with his phone.

Kansas State’s Keyontae Johnson, Markquis Nowell and Desi Sills were sitting at a podium at the Greensboro Coliseum during a press conference the day before their NCAA Tournament-opening game against Montana State. In a well-timed moment, a reporter asked them about Tang, the Wildcats’ head coach, as he stood among the media playing amateur photographer.

NCAA Practices Kansas State

Kansas State players Desi Sills, from left, Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson laugh after a member of the Montana media asked if they had ever seen the show "Yellowstone" during a press conference, Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
NCAA Practices Kansas State

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang answers questions during a press conference, Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum. 
NCAA Practice

Kansas State's Nae'Qwan Tomlin dunks the ball during practice for first round of the NCAA tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
NCAA Practice Montana

Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle watches his team practice at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
NCAA Practices Montana State

Montana State's men's basketball team poses for a team photo at the Greensboro Coliseum after their practice for the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. 

