PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Montana State men's basketball player Keljin Blevins became the first Bobcat to play in a regular-season NBA game Wednesday night, entering in the fourth quarter for the Portland Trail Blazers against the Utah Jazz.
The first Bobcat ever to play in the @NBA 👀— Montana State Men’s Basketball (@MSUBobcatsMBB) December 24, 2020
👏 @KBlevs02 #UBUNTU x #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/7kcyD3lOYu
Blevins, who played for MSU from 2017-19 after transferring from Southern Mississippi, played four minutes off the bench for the Trail Blazers in a 120-100 defeat. The 6-foot-6 wing was 0-for-2 from the floor, including a missed 3-pointer, but had an assist.
Blevins, the cousin of Portland star and Weber State alum Damian Lillard, signed a "two-way" contract three weeks ago for the entire season. Two-way players can appear in up to 50 games with their team.
Blevins signed with Portland a year ago and played in four preseason games before he was waived. He spent the remainder of the year with the G-League's Northern Arizona Suns, where he averaged four points per game.
Congrats to @KBlevs02 who just checked in for the Blazers, his debut and the first @MSUBobcatsMBB player to appear in an NBA game!— Bill Lamberty (@blamberty) December 24, 2020
Blevins, a native of Hot Springs, Arkansas, averaged 11.8 points and a team-high 5.9 rebounds for MSU in his senior season (2018-19). He went undrafted and played for Portland's Summer League team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.