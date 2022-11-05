BOZEMAN — Montana State junior Kira Thomsen posted a career-high 32 kills and added 20 digs to guide the MSU volleyball team to a 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-11 victory of Big Sky Conference-leading Portland State on Saturday night in Shroyer Gym.
Thomsen’s kill total was also a Big Sky best this season. The Parker, Colorado, native notched a .444 attack mark and committed just four errors on 63 swings.
Also hitting double figure kills for Montana State (11-14, 7-6 Big Sky) were Jordan Radick and Courtney Weatherby with 10 apiece.
“It was a true team effort,” said MSU acting head coach Cole Aiazzi. “We had players come in off the bench who stepped right into their roles. We had a black-eye mentality, tonight.
“Kira Thomsen looked like a player of the year contender,” Aiazzi added. “She took over the match, and she just had that look in her eye, and she led the charge.”
Defensively, MSU was paced by Thomsen and Lauren Lindseth. Lindseth, a freshman from Great Falls, matched Thomsen’s 20 digs. Also in double-digit digs were Weatherby 17 and Nellie Reese 10. At the net, the Bobcats were led by Emma Pence with five blocks.
Reese and Audrey Hofer ran the MSU offense dishing out 34 and 23 assists, respectively.
“We just switched to the 6-2 and we still have a lot of things to work on,” Aiazzi said. “We’re still not the final product we know we can be.”
Portland State (14-10, 9-4) was led by Makayla Lewis with 19 kills and 16 digs.
Montana State will face rival Montana on Friday in Missoula. The Bobcats' last three matches are on the road.
“I can’t thank Bobcat Nation, enough,” Aiazzi said. “The crowd was electric tonight and really gave us a lift. Throughout the whole season, they’ve had our backs.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.