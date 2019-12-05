BOZEMAN — Harald Frey scored 23 points, Amin Adamu added 19 and Montana State outlasted South Dakota State for a 77-70 victory in front of 4,877 on Thursday at Worthington Arena.
Mychael Paulo's corner 3-pointer with 23 seconds left was the key basket, which gave the Bobcats a five-point lead at 75-70. Paulo's breakaway dunk with 11 seconds left after SDSU failed to convert capped the scoring.
Montana State improved to 6-3 in Danny Sprinkle's first season as coach. South Dakota State, of the Summit League, dropped to 6-5.
Leading 72-70 with less than a minute left, the Bobcats slowed down their half-court possession to bleed time off the clock. Frey penetrated the lane off a screen, drew the defense the kicked the ball to a wide-open Paulo, who didn't miss.
"We wanted to space the floor. We wanted to get as much time off the clock as we could," Sprinkle said. "We wanted to get the ball to Harald Frey and set a flat ball-screen up top and let him make a play. I told him to really drive it hard to try to draw a foul, because we were in the double bonus and he's such a great free throw shooter.
"He made a great read. He snapped that thing to the back side and Mike was ready."
"I just tried to make a basketball play," Frey said. "Good for us they left Mike wide open."
Paulo scored 10 points in just under 11 minutes of floor time. He shot 4 for 4 from the field, including two 3-pointers.
MSU big man Devin Kirby scored just one point but pulled down 15 rebounds and was a part of a strong team performance defensively, particularly in harassing Jackrabbits standout Douglas Wilson.
Wilson led SDSU with 16 points.
The game was Montana State's final nonconference home contest of the season. The Bobcats return to Worthington Arena on Dec. 28 for their Big Sky Conference opener against Sacramento State.
Their next game is Dec. 16 at North Dakota State.
"That felt just like a conference game, a really high-level Big Sky win," Frey said of Wednesday's victory. "South Dakota State is a great team. They have been for years. We beat a good program tonight."
