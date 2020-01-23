OGDEN, Utah — Amin Adamu's layup with three seconds left lifted Montana State to a 62-61 victory over Weber State on Thursday at the Dee Events Center.
The Bobcats led 60-55 with 43 seconds left but let the lead slip away. A three-point play by Jerrick Harding put Weber State in front 61-60 with 15 seconds remaining, but Adamu scored to preserve the win for MSU.
It was the Bobcats' first victory at the Dee Events Center since 2009, and their first overall win over Weber State since 2013.
First dub over Weber State since 2013. First win on their home court since the 2009 @BigSkyMBB tourney.— Montana State Men’s Basketball (@MSUBobcatsMBB) January 24, 2020
Gotta enjoy this one.#UBUNTU x #GotYour6 pic.twitter.com/AsjnubHVsi
Montana State (11-9, 5-4) trailed by 13 points, 43-30, with less than 16 minutes on the clock.
"What a game," Bobcats coach Danny Sprinkle said in an MSU press release. "Talk about competing. My big thing this whole week was there's a big difference between playing hard and competing. Are we competing to win with the intent to execute?
"We were competing in the first half. Jerrick Harding, thank goodness, cooled off in the second half. I just thought just like the half courter (at UNCG), this is going in."
After a slow start, Harald Frey finished with 19 points to lead the Bobcats. Frey assisted on the winning basket. Harding's 31 points led all scorers.
On the winning basket, Frey drove into the lane and found Adamu on a back cut who completed the MSU rally with a layup off the glass. Harding's heave from halfcourt at the buzzer bounced off the backboard no good and MSU's rally in the second half was complete.
"I think a lot of it is we've been in that predicament a lot this season," said Sprinkle as MSU improved to 5-2 in one-possession games. "We're comfortable in those stressful situations. We've been practicing a lot of those situations. We'll never be unprepared in the last minute of a game again.
"Our guys did a great job of executing. Amin just made a great cut and typical Harald made a great pass."
Montana State led for just under 3 minutes of the contest, with Weber State jumping out to an early advantage and holding the lead for over 35 of the game's 40 minutes.
Harding made his first four shots of the game and had Weber State's first 10 points. He scored 19 in the first half and finished with 31 on 12-for-23 shooting on the night, but was held to 4 of 12 from the field in the second half. He also had four rebounds and three assists.
Kham Davis nearly recorded a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. MSU held Weber State to just 24.1% from beyond the arc, while the Wildcats also connected on 6 of 12 free throw attempts. Weber State was held to 26 points during the final 20 minutes of play.
"It won the game for us," Sprinkle said of MSU's defense switching into a 1-3-1 zone during the second half. "I felt like it took Weber (State) out of rhythm. Their pace on film, they move the ball so fast, I wasn't sure we'd be able to guard man-to-man for a long period of time.
"It showed. We went to 1-3-1 and we were flying all over the place. They had good looks, but they were out of rhythm. We rebounded really well out of it. Jubrile (Belo) was a monster in the second half."
Belo recorded his second double-double of his career by scoring 17 points, nine coming from the charity stripe, and hauling in 12 rebounds. Twelve of his points came in the second half, while Frey scored 13 of his team-high 19 points in the second half. Adamu added 10 points to go along with 8 rebounds.
MSU only shot 33.3% from the field, but held the edge in rebounding (42-37) and free throws (17-6).
The Bobcats improved to 10-9 overall and 4-4 in Big Sky action. The Wildcats fell to 6-13 overall and 2-6 in league play.
Sprinkle became the first Montana State head coach to win his first game coaching in Ogden in program history. He also became the first MSU coach to pick up a win in his team's first matchup against Weber State since Roger Craft accomplished the feat in 1964. That matchup was the first ever between the two institutions in men's basketball.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.