GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota blocked a punt late in the fourth quarter and recovered it for a touchdown to defeat Montana State 16-12 in a defensive struggle Saturday at the Alerus Center.

Alex Cloyd blocked a Jared Padmos punt from the end zone, which teammate Jayson Coley recovered for a touchdown to give the Fighting Hawks a 16-12 advantage with a little more than four minutes left.

UND went for two, but the attempt failed.

Montana State got the ball back but turned the ball over on downs following a sack of quarterback Tucker Rovig and a delay of game penalty.

Troy Andersen scored Montana State’s first touchdown at the 8:06 mark of the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run. But it was his 49-yard run on the play prior that set it up.

MSU failed on its own two-point conversion try, but the touchdown gave the Bobcats a 12-10 advantage.

North Dakota’s Brady Leach hit a 28-yard field goal with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter to give the Fighting Hawks’ a 10-6 lead. It was a 15-play scoring drive.

Tristan Bailey made two field goals in the first half, which accounted for MSU’s scoring output to that point. His 21-yarder gave MSU the early lead in the first quarter, though the Bobcats had first-and-goal after a 48-yard run by running back DeMareus Hosey.

Bailey also made a 39-yarder on the final play of the second quarter to pull the Bobcats within 7-6 at intermission.

North Dakota scored its first-half points on a trick play in the opening quarter, as Ketteringham swung a lateral to Brock Boltmann, who then threw deep over MSU’s unsuspecting defense for a 36-yard touchdown to Travis Toivonen.

The Bobcats dropped to 5-3 overall and to 2-2 in the Big Sky. UND, an FCS independent, improved to 5-3.

This story will be updated

Email Greg Rachac at Greg.Rachac@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @gregrachac

