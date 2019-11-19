PHOENIX — Grand Canyon went on a big scoring run within a seven-minute stretch Tuesday night to pull away for a 69-56 victory over Montana State.
The Antelopes outscored the Bobcats 21-2 in the final 6:27. MSU was leading 54-48 at that point, but had just one field goal in the last 6:50 of the game, a layup by Quintin Guliford.
It was the second loss of the season for Montana State (4-2). The Bobcats were coming off a three-game sweep at the UNC Greensboro Spartan Invitational.
Jubrile Belo led the Bobcats with 17 points before fouling out. Harald Frey added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for MSU.
Grand Canyon was led by Lorenzo Jenkins' 20 points.
Montana State will now return home for a three-game home stand beginning Nov. 26 against Colorado Christian. The Bobcats will also host Green Bay on Nov. 30 and South Dakota State on Dec. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.