BOZEMAN — Holland Woods' layup with two seconds left lifted Portland State to a 77-76 Big Sky Conference victory over Montana State on Saturday at Worthington Arena.
MSU's Harald Frey, whose shot with 12 seconds left gave the Bobcats a one-point lead, misfired on a half-court shot at the buzzer.
"We wanted to try to get the ball out of (Woods') hands. Initially we were going to double him," MSU coach Danny Sprinkle said in a press release. "We knew they were going to screen to try to get him open, which is fine, but we still wanted to corral him, wanted him to get rid of the ball.
"He brought it up the sideline and started making his moves, got it to the middle of the paint and made his shot."
Frey finished with 26 points while Woods had 30. Frey and Woods went back and forth down the stretch of a game that featured eight ties and 20 lead changes.
"That's two of the best point guards in the league," Sprinkle said. "Harald made a big shot, too. I wish (the game) was 10 seconds longer."
It was MSU's second consecutive nail-biter. On Thursday, the Bobcats prevailed 71-68 on the road at Idaho.
Amin Adamu had 20 points for Montana State while Jubrile Belo and Mychael Paulo each added 10.
Sal Nuhu scored 12 points for Portland State, which improved to 8-9 overall and to 2-3 in the Big Sky Standings. The Bobcats dipped to 9-8 overall and 3-3 in the league.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.