LAUREL — Laurel quarterback and free safety Eli Aby has committed to play football for Montana State in 2021.
Aby announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter. MSU's coaches can't comment on unsigned recruits, but coach Jeff Choate retweeted Aby's announcement.
"I am Super excited to announce that I will be continuing my football career as a Montana State Bobcat!" Aby tweeted. "Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point!"
Aby, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder, earned all-state honors as a junior in his first season as a quarterback for the Locomotives. He also played basketball.
Aby also was offered by Idaho, Carroll College and Montana Tech.
