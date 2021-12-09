BILLINGS — State-champion track and field athlete Jakob Webinger on Thursday committed to join the program at Montana State in Bozeman.

Webinger, a senior this year, made the announcement via Twitter. "I’m honored to announce my commitment at Montana State University!" Webinger wrote. "Extremely excited to continue my academic and athletic career. I wanna thank friends, family, and coaches!! Go (C)ats!"

Webinger had a successful weekend at the Class A state meet last May at his home track in Laurel. Webinger anchored the Locomotives' title-winning 400-meter relay team, which clocked a time of 42.79. He also won the long jump with a leap of 20-9¼, and placed second in both the 100 (11.22) and the 200 (22.51). Webinger ran the anchor leg on Laurel's third-place 1,600-meter relay team (3:30.76).

Laurel placed fourth in the team standings with 50 points.

The 2020 high school track and field season was canceled because of COVID-19.

