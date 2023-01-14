BOZEMAN — Leia Beattie finished one point short of her career high, but her overall performance Saturday afternoon was arguably her best as a college player.
Coming off the bench, Beattie scored a game-high 26 points on efficient shooting in the Montana State women’s basketball team’s 80-65 Big Sky Conference win over Weber State on Saturday in Ogden, Utah. She helped the Bobcats (11-7, 4-2 Big Sky) earn their third straight road victory and their first road sweep of the season.
“For sure one of her best games that she’s had in a Bobcat uniform,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said over the phone. “Her teammates know she’s certainly capable. She can score in so many different ways. A really great performance today.”
Weber (4-13, 0-5) built a 7-2 lead and entered the second quarter up 14-13. MSU’s 21.1% first quarter field goal shooting ticked up to 34.5% going into halftime, and the Bobcats led 33-27 entering the second half.
They didn’t use a big run to pull away in the second half. They simply chipped away, maintaining their strong defense and rebounding while scoring at solid rates from the field and the free-throw line.
“We were able to get some stops and get some tempo in transition,” Binford said, adding, “Weber puts a lot of pressure on, but they also ice a lot of situations to keep you to one side, so we wanted to kind of play out of that.”
MSU shot 39% from the field in the game and held the Wildcats to 32.8%. The Cats made 9 of 22 (40.9%) 3-pointers and 25 of 34 (73.5%) free throws, while Weber shot 5 of 19 (26.3%) and 18 of 25 (72%), respectively.
Beattie made 7 of 12 field goals, 6 of 10 3s and 6 of 6 free throws. The junior guard also grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists in 21 minutes.
“She was a little bit everywhere. She was super attack-minded,” Binford said. “Some of those things don’t go into the stat sheet.”
Chance at a 4-point play? Don't mind if we do!#Implacable // @LeiaBeattie pic.twitter.com/kbuqCd63hW— Montana State WBB (@MSUBobcatsWBB) January 14, 2023
Darian White finished with 17 points (4 of 11 from the field, 9 of 14 from the line) and eight rebounds for MSU, and Lexi Deden added 10 boards and three blocks.
“One of the things with teams that are going to put some pressure and try to keep you to one side, we can get (White) in ball screen action and really attack the post play in the open court,” Binford said. “That’s where she really can be that playmaker with her explosiveness. I thought she was super aggressive in that action for us today.”
Taylor Janssen also blocked three shots and grabbed six rebounds, Grace Beasley had a game-high seven assists and Marah Dykstra added five boards and nine points on perfect shooting (2 of 2 from the field, 1 of 1 from 3, 4 of 4 from the line). Those three all came off the bench and combined with Beattie and Dylan Philip to score 43 points. Weber’s bench players mustered five points.
“When you’re on the road, your bench is huge in multiple ways, not only energy and legs but also foul trouble,” Binford said. “They were fantastic.”
MSU will host Idaho on Monday. The Vandals (6-10, 2-3) beat MSU 72-53 on Dec. 29. Binford wouldn’t worry about her team looking ahead to Saturday’s game at rival Montana in any circumstance, so she’s especially unconcerned after that conference-opening loss in Moscow, Idaho, last month.
“We certainly didn’t start out conference the way we wanted to,” Binford said. “We’re going to need to be ready to go and be a completely different team on Monday.”
