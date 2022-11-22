BOZEMAN — Many things went wrong for the Montana State women’s basketball team to start the second quarter. The Bobcats found a simple way to make things right: feed the ball to Leia Beattie.
Beattie scored a career-high 27 points in MSU’s 74-65 overtime win over San Jose State on Tuesday night at the Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California. Ten of Beattie’s points came in the second quarter, after the Bobcats (4-1) fell behind by 13 points to the Spartans (1-3) of the Mountain West Conference.
“You’ve got to run with certain rhythms when they’re going. She certainly had that, and we needed it today,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford told 406mtsports.com over the phone. “We were having a hard time putting points on the board and taking care of the basketball, so I loved that she was shot ready.”
After building a 17-15 lead through one quarter, MSU surrendered a 15-0 run to start the second. Sideline traps and strong post entry defense from the Spartans sparked their dominant first seven minutes of the quarter, Binford said.
The Cats didn’t just stop the momentum, they swung it all the way back into their favor.
Beattie made it 30-19 on a jump shot, and she scored a fast break layup on the next possession. After a layup from teammate Kola Bad, Beattie hit consecutive 3-pointers to send MSU into halftime on a 12-0 run and trailing 30-29.
“Leia really took over in the second quarter,” Binford said. “Could’ve been a double-digit deficit for us, but she got hot at the right time.”
The third quarter didn’t swing nearly as drastically, but Beattie shined again. The Midland, Texas, native opened MSU’s scoring with another 3, and she completed a four-point play late in the quarter to turn a two-point deficit into a two-point advantage.
“Credit the players all finding her,” Binford said, adding, “The team was recognizing that she was on. Obviously, you want to go through the kid that’s on at the right time.”
The Cats went up 60-56 in the final quarter but went cold in the final three minutes, and the game went into overtime tied 61-61.
After two buckets that built a pair of two-point leads, SJSU missed its final 11 shots of the extra period, allowing MSU to finish the game on a 9-0 run.
“It was ugly, it was gritty, it was a grind, and kids found a way down the stretch. It could’ve gone a lot of different ways,” Binford said. “Credit San Jose State. I thought they did a great job forcing a lot of errors.”
Both Beattie and Bad Bear finished with plus-minuses of plus-19. Bad Bear added 13 points (5 of 10 from the field), four rebounds and three steals, while Grace Beasley tallied 16 points (9 of 11 from the free-throw line) and six boards. Big Sky Conference preseason player of the year Darian White scored just two points on 2 of 9 shooting, but she grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.
SJSU went 5-25 in the 2021-22 season and split its games against Big Sky teams, beating Eastern Washington 77-67 and losing to Sacramento State 75-65 last November.
MSU will face Abilene Christian in Denton, Texas, on Friday at 4 p.m. Mountain time.
