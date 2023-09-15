BOZEMAN — Former Montana State offensive lineman Lewis Kidd has landed on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad, the Colts announced Thursday.

Kidd's signing came about two weeks after he was waived by the New Orleans Saints. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Minneapolis native was on the Saints' active roster as a rookie last season.

Kidd, 26, is one of four ex-Bobcats on an NFL practice squad this season. The other three are linebacker/edge rusher Daniel Hardy (Chicago Bears), wide receiver Lance McCutcheon (Houston Texans) and defensive back Ty Okada (Seattle Seahawks).

There are two former MSU players on 53-man rosters: Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen and Denver Broncos ILB Alex Singleton. Both are starters.

Andersen, a second-year NFL player, has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers because of a concussion. The Dillon native finished with 10 tackles and a half sack in Atlanta's season-opening win over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday.