BOZEMAN — Since 2016, it’s been hard for Tricia Binford to watch last-second 3-pointers from the Idaho State women’s basketball team.
Binford, the head coach at Montana State, saw her team’s 2015-16 Big Sky Conference title hopes end in the first round of the tournament when ISU’s Juliet Jones made a 3-pointer with two seconds left to turn a one-point deficit into a 52-50 win.
The Bobcats couldn’t lose to ISU in the final seconds of Thursday’s game because they led by three points. Still, Binford held her breath as ISU’s Carsyn Boswell shot a 3 that would’ve sent the game into overtime.
“I have some bad memories of Idaho State long 3 balls. I probably should’ve had our kids foul in the backcourt and make them make some free throws,” Binford said over the phone Thursday night, adding, “Shot looked pretty good when it left her hands.”
Sweet relief filled the lungs of Binford and the rest of the Bobcats as Boswell’s last-second long ball misfired. Post players helped MSU (10-7, 3-2 Big Sky) hand the Bengals (8-7, 3-1) their first league loss of the season with a back-and-forth 60-57 win in Pocatello, Idaho.
“It was kind of a grind all night. Credit our kids for finding a way on the road,” Binford said. “There was a lot of adversity. We had foul trouble. We had some kids off. Our kids just really found a way.”
The Bobcats built two 11-point leads in the first quarter and entered the second quarter ahead 21-12. They made just 3 of 15 field goals in the second quarter and went into halftime tied 28-28.
In the third quarter, MSU fell behind for the first time all game, but it rallied for a 45-41 lead going into the final 10 minutes. The Cats made 8 of 15 shots that quarter.
“We made plays. I think that’s the grit factor,” Binford said. “To find a way to get back on the side of being ahead when they took the lead, it takes a lot of composure.”
Lexi Deden gave MSU a 47-42 early in the fourth, Katelynn Limardo nailed a 3 to make it 50-48 in MSU’s favor and Leia Beattie nailed a triple to give the Cats a 53-50 advantage with five minutes left. They led the rest of the way, but a win never felt assured until the final buzzer.
After two Beattie free throws made it 59-54, ISU’s Callie Bourne drained a 3 with 13 seconds left to make it a one-possession game. Limardo kept the door ajar when she missed her second of two free throws, but she rebounded Boswell’s miss to seal the victory.
The Cats shot 38.7% from the field, but they held the Bengals to 33.3% and won the rebounding battle 47-37.
“Really, we won this with our defense,” Binford said.
Deden, a Missoula Sentinel graduate, led MSU with 16 points (7 of 11 on field goals) and four assists, the last of which came on a beautiful wrap-around pass to fellow post Kola Bad Bear for a layup to give the Cats a 57-54 lead. Deden’s plus-minus was +8.
“Lexi and Kola — and Taylor (Janssen) and Marah (Dykstra) and Lindsey (Hein) got some good minutes, too — they’re really finding ways with their footwork to attack some double teams,” Binford said.
Bad Bear, a Billings Senior grad, had 12 points (6 of 10 from the field), five rebounds, three blocked shots and a plus-minus of +11.
“Coach (Chris) Mayes, he oversees our post play, I think he’s doing an incredible job,” Binford said. “Coach (Katie) Bussey on the offense, Coach Sunny (Smallwood) on the defense today… it just took a staff effort, took a team effort.”
Beattie added 11 points (3 of 4 from 3), six boards and two steals and was +4. MSU point guard and Big Sky preseason MVP Darian White made just 1 of 11 shots for two points, but she grabbed a team-high seven boards, dished out two assists and swiped a steal (she was -1).
“Her defense was really strong,” Binford said of White. “She knows how to run this team. She’s the leader of this team.”
MSU will play at Weber State at 1 p.m. Saturday.
