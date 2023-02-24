MOSCOW, Idaho — The Montana State track and field team kicked off the Big Sky Indoor Track & Field Championships with several solid showings in the multi-events on Thursday in the Kibbie Dome.
In the Bobcats’ first scoring event of the meet, Lina-Sophie Hommel placed sixth in the women’s pentathlon with a score of 3,463 points — good for seventh in MSU program history.
Hommel cleared a personal-best 5 feet, 7 inches in the high jump, which rocketed her towards the top half of the table in the pentathlon. In the shot put, she had the fourth-best toss of the afternoon with a personal best mark of 35-8.75.
After Hommel’s mark of 17-0.25 in the long jump, she was situated in second place with only the 800-meter dash to go. She finished the 800 in 2 minutes, 41.41 seconds to place sixth overall.
On the men’s side, true freshman Garrett Coley put himself in the mix with good performances in the men’s long jump, high jump and the 60-meter dash to place second at the midway point of the men’s heptathlon.
To start the meet, Coley placed third in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.24 seconds. Then he had the best long jump of the day with a collegiate-best mark of 22-4.25.
Coley held serve in the top three with a shot put of 35-10, then was one of five athletes to clear a bar of at least 6-0.75 in the high jump. He ended day one of the competition with 2,779 points — only trailing reigning Big Sky heptathlon champion Caleb Whitney of Weber State, who has 2,940 points.
MSU's Shelby Schweyen placed 10th in the pentathlon with 3,362 points. The Missoula Sentinel graduate cleared a collegiate-best 5-5.75 in the women's high jump and posted a 2:26.61 in the 800-meter dash — good for fifth place amongst a crowded front pack.
On Friday, Coley will wrap up the men’s heptathlon with the 60-meter hurdles at 11 a.m. Mountain time. From there, the track action for the Bobcats will continue with Elena Carter’s preliminary heat of the 60-meter hurdles at 4:20 p.m., while the field events will start with the women’s long jump at 4:05 p.m.
