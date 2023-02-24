Garrett Coley Big Skys

Montana State's Garrett Coley competes in the long jump at the Big Sky Indoor Track & Field Championships on Thursday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho.

 Kyle Cajero, Montana State Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Montana State track and field team kicked off the Big Sky Indoor Track & Field Championships with several solid showings in the multi-events on Thursday in the Kibbie Dome.

In the Bobcats’ first scoring event of the meet, Lina-Sophie Hommel placed sixth in the women’s pentathlon with a score of 3,463 points — good for seventh in MSU program history.

