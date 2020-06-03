Jeff Choate is listening.
The Montana State head football coach made that clear during a media video conference on Wednesday morning as he spoke at length about George Floyd and the protests that have popped up throughout the nation.
Choate has watched the video of George Floyd, an African-American man from Minnesota, being killed while in police custody and continues to pay close attention to what has followed. He brought up the 1992 Los Angeles riots that erupted after four white police officers used excessive force against Rodney King and were then acquitted, as a moment he felt was similar.
Choate was 19 at the time and it obviously left an imprint on him.
"This is a systemic issue,” Choate said. “It’s not just about race, it’s about socioeconomic class, it’s about politics, and there’s so many divergent ways we can go through this.”
Choate said he has spoken to players through Zoom about Floyd and the protests gripping America. Once the student-athletes get back to campus, he is expecting to have a meeting where they discuss “what our actions are going to be moving forward.”
Choate said that they have had a team meeting scheduled for June 14. There are around 25 players currently back and taking part in voluntary workouts with the rest expected to rejoin the team in the coming days.
Choate is excited to have his players back and in the facility. He went as far as to say that the team being able to be in person was “probably the most important” thing that has happened to this point in their lives.
He was adamant that he does not want to rush any decisions the team or university will make moving forward and wants to have an open dialogue.
“We need to keep this relevant and I think that’s part of our responsibility,” Choate said. “When we choose to act, it’ll be with the benefit of some time, some patience, some conversation and some understanding on the part of people that really need to understand.”
These sentiments echoed words by Montana State athletic director Leon Costello spoke to media on Tuesday and other coaches and Montana State athletes have taken to social media as well in the last week.
The fifth-year football coach wants his players to be able to speak out and is proud of them for doing so. Several Bobcat student-athletes have been part of protests in Bozeman.
“I think it’s okay to express emotion and I think that’s what our family, our football family, that’s a big part of why we’re here is to support each other,” Choate said. “It’s not healthy to sit there and feel some type of way about something and not express it. We need to provide a platform for our young men to be able to do that in a constructive way.”
Dialogue and the act of listening were repeatedly brought as he spoke. Choate described this as part of Montana State’s culture and called his team “the most diverse group of young men in the entire state.”
There is a policy of openness in the Bobcat locker room and Choate wants to make sure everyone is listening.
“When we talk about building culture, that’s part of our culture,” Choate said. “Inclusiveness. Respect. Having those dialogues about what your experience is like … that’s what I think our white Montana students need to hear, in a calm, respectful way and from there start to have a dialogue.”
