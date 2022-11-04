BOZEMAN — Sometimes change can be a good thing, and for the Montana State volleyball team it paid big dividends as the Bobcats rallied for a 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-15 victory over Sacramento State on Thursday night in Shroyer Gym.
Montana State (10-14, 6-6 Big Sky), which up until its match with Sacramento State (11-13, 7-5) had used a 5-1 offense (five hitters, one setter), mixed things up running a 6-2 (six hitters, two setters). The change resulted in the Bobcats holding a 60-49 advantage in kills while out-hitting the Hornets .267 to .207.
“It took us a while to start clicking in the new offense,” said MSU acting head coach Cole Aiazzi. “This week we took a good, long look at what was working for us, and what was not. It was a big change in the offense, but I thought our kids responded well and executed the game plan. We are a team with a lot of depth and trust and as the match went along, we were clicking well.”
Senior Kira Thomsen led the Bobcats with a match-high 22 kills, while Jourdain Klein and Jordan Radick added 11 kills, apiece. Setters Nellie Reese and Audrey Hofer dished out 32 and 21 assists, respectively.
Defensively, MSU was paced by Lauren Lindseth with 21 digs, while Reese posted a season-high 13 saves. At the net, Avery Turnage tallied four blocks, while Emma Pence recorded three.
Sacramento State was led by Bridgette Smith with 13 kills and nine digs.
Montana State will host Portland State on Saturday night at 7 p.m. in Shroyer Gym for its final home contest of the season. The Bobcats will celebrate their lone senior, Kaycee O’Dell.
