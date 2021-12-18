Live coverage as the Montana State Bobcats host South Dakota State in the FCS semifinals on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.
PREGAME: The Bobcats are hosting their first FCS semifinal game since 1984, when they won the national title. That's also the last time they've played in an FCS championship game. They're one win away from returning, but getting there will be tough.
Not only is unseeded SDSU (11-3) a good team, it's relatively healthy. Eighth-seeded MSU (11-2), on the other hand, will be without All-American second-team running back Isaiah Ifanse, All-American third-team nose tackle Chase Benson, All-Big Sky second-team nickelback Ty Okada and backup running back Lane Sumner are all out with injuries, MSU announced before the game.
Injuries to note for todays game:
Isaiah Ifanse
Chase Benson
Ty Okada
MSU All-American first-team linebacker Troy Andersen also got banged up in last week's 42-19 quarterfinal win at No. 1 Sam Houston but will play against SDSU. Right tackle TJ Session, who hasn't played since getting hurt on Nov. 13 against Idaho, is available Saturday as well.
Jackrabbits All-American first-team running back Pierre Strong Jr. left last week's 35-21 win over fifth-seeded Villanova with a head injury but will be able to play Saturday.
The Cats will rely heavily on freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott, freshman running back Elijah Elliott and senior wide receiver Lance McCutcheon to carry the offense. McCutcheon, an all-Big Sky first-teamer, is 134 yards away from the program record for most receiving yards in a season (1,149), set by Joe Bignell in 1984.
The No. 7-ranked Cats are 4 1/2-point underdogs to the No. 11 Jacks, down from 5 1/2 points a day earlier. SDSU has won three straight games over MSU, dating back to a 47-40 playoff win in 2014 at Bobcat Stadium.
The Jacks are looking to go to Frisco, Texas, for the second time in eight months. They lost to Sam Houston 23-21 on May 16 in the FCS title game.
The winner of Saturday's game will face North Dakota State on Jan. 8. Second-seeded NDSU (13-1) beat third-seeded James Madison 20-14 Friday night.
FIRST QUARTER: MSU received the opening kickoff and drove past midfield thanks to a 12-yard pass from Mellott to McCutcheon and an eight-yard Mellott scramble. But the Bobcats punted.
SDSU drove deep into MSU territory on the following drive and faced a third down and 3 from MSU's 9-yard line. Tre Webb tackled Isaiah Davis for a two-yard gain, and Troy Andersen stopped Davis for a two-yard loss on fourth and 1 to give MSU the ball back.
The Cats went ahead 7-0 on the ensuing drive after Mellott completed a 64-yard touchdown pass to Nate Stewart at the 3:28 mark to cap a six-play, 91-yard drive.
Bobcats up early over SDSU.
Two plays before the TD, Mellott fumbled but got a fortuitous bounce. The ball rolled right on top of him, and the freshman from Butte wrestled the ball away from two SDSU defenders. It ended up being an eight-yard gain.
One play before that, Mellott rushed for 21 yards on third and 7.
SDSU tied the game up on a 44-yard run from Strong with 1:21 left in the quarter.
Shortly before the quarter ended, Mellott completed a 40-yard pass to McCutcheon. Mellott finished the quarter with 3-of-6 passing for 116 yards, and he rushed for 46 yards.
SCORE: Montana State 7, South Dakota State 7
SECOND QUARTER: Blake Glessner made a 27-yard field goal with 9:59 left in the first half to put MSU ahead 10-7. Mellott converted a fourth and 1 on a QB sneak four plays prior.
SDSU drove right back down the field and went up 14-10 on a 13-yard TD pass from Chris Oladokun to Jadon Janke at the 6:55 mark.
The score was made possible by a 38-yard pass from Oladokun to Tucker Kraft three plays earlier. Oladokun was 7 of 8 for 121 yards after the TD pass to Janke, and 63 of those yards were to Kraft.
MSU responded with a five-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by a four-yard TD run from Mellott to make the score 17-14 in MSU's favor. The run put Mellott at 100 rushing yards.
Mellott had runs of 17, 12 and nine yards earlier in the drive, and his 33-yard pass to Treyton Pickering on the first play of the drive gave him 149 passing yards.
SDSU's Cole Frahm made a 51-yard field as time expired to tie the game. One play earlier, MSU safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. made a tough open-field tackle to force a fourth and 10.
Oladokun completed 9 of 12 passes for 130 yards and the TD in the first half, and he rushed for 29 yards. Strong had 79 rushing yards on eight carries.
McCutcheon finished the half with 52 yards on two catches.
As a team, MSU had 262 total yards, six more than SDSU. The first half featured no sacks or turnovers. SDSU gained 12 first downs, while MSU had 10. The Cats had the time of possession edge, 15:10 to 14:50.
SCORE: Montana State 17, South Dakota State 17
THIRD QUARTER: Each team traded punts to begin the second half. Those were the first punts of the game since the opening drive.
Mellott put the Cats ahead 24-17 as the quarter ended with a three-yard TD run. That gave him 148 rushing yards in the game on 28 carries.
SCORE: Montana State 24, South Dakota State 17
FOURTH QUARTER: Oladokun threw an interception to Simeon Woodard, who returned it to SDSU's 40-yard line with 12:41 left. It was Woodard's fourth pick of the season and second in as many games.
MSU took advantage. With 10:35 left, Mellott completed a 17-yard TD pass to McCutcheon to make the score 31-17.
The score came one player after Mellott completed a 24-yard pass to Nate Stewart on third and 11.
The 15th sack of the season for MSU defensive end Daniel Hardy came on fourth down with 6:21 left at MSU's 34.
Hardy tallied his second sack of the game about three minutes later and forced a fumble on the play. SDSU recovered, but Oladokun threw an incomplete pass on the next play, which came on fourth down. MSU took over with 3:20 left.
Hardy recovered a fumble with 1:02 left to set up victory formation and send the Cats to their first national title game since 1984.
FINAL SCORE: Montana State 31, South Dakota State 17
