Live coverage as the Montana State Bobcats visit the defending champion Sam Houston Bearkats in the FCS quarterfinals on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas.
PREGAME:
No. 7-ranked and eighth-seeded Montana State (10-2) is trying to reach the FCS semifinals for the second straight season. The Bobcats got there in 2019 and skipped the 2021 pandemic-postponed spring season.
To return, MSU will have to beat top-ranked and top-seeded Sam Houston (11-0), which won the spring title. The Bearkats have earned 22 straight victories dating back to 2019.
The Cats have only won once at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium, 15-10 in 1989, and are 2-4 against Sam Houston in series history. The Bearkats are 17-0 in playoff games at Bowers Stadium.
At 9:56 p.m. Mountain time Friday, MSU’s social media accounts posted that the team “finally” landed in Houston.
The Cats were supposed to arrive hours earlier, but their flight out of Bozeman was delayed. The Twitter account Sports of SHSU noted that most of Sam Houston’s opponents get to the Huntsville area Thursday night or early Friday.
MSU announced before Saturday's game that starting cornerback Eric Zambrano is out with an injury. James Campbell, who started the first four games of the season, will start in Zambrano's place against the Kats. Simeon Woodard will remain MSU's other first-string corner.
Tommy Mellott will make his second straight start at quarterback for the Cats. The freshman from Butte replaced Matthew McKay, who announced he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 2. Mellott rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and completed 8 of 20 passes for 51 yards in last week's 26-7 second-round win over UT Martin.
Sam Houston is a 7 1/2-point favorite to win Saturday's game. Whoever prevails will host South Dakota State (11-3) in the semifinals next weekend. Unseeded SDSU, which lost to Sam Houston in the spring championship game, beat fifth-seeded Villanova 35-21 on Saturday afternoon.
FIRST QUARTER: The Bobcats quickly drove down the field on the first drive of the game, thanks to a 30-yard pass from Mellott to Lance McCutcheon that was even longer because of a facemask penalty. A pass interference penalty put MSU at Sam Houston's 6-yard line.
Two plays later, the Cats scored on a play known as a "Philly Special." The snap went directly to MSU running back Isaiah Ifanse, who tossed the ball to receiver Willie Patterson, who completed a four-yard TD pass to Tommy Mellott to put MSU up 7-0 with 12:46 left in the quarter.
On the ensuing drive, MSU safety Tre Webb intercepted a pass from Eric Schmid at Sam Houston's 30-yard line. Cats all-Big Sky first-team nose tackle Chase Benson limped off the field earlier in the drive after spending several seconds on the ground in pain.
One play later, Mellott threw a perfect pass to a well-covered Patterson down the right side for a 30-yard TD to put the Cats ahead 14-0 with 11:43 left in the first.
MSU forced a punt after allowing a 27-yard pass from Schmid to Ife Adeyi. The Cats punted on their next drive but stuffed the Kats on 4th down and 1 at MSU's 45 on the drive after that. Defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez sparked the stop by pushing a Sam Houston offensive lineman into the backfield, and nickelback Ty Okada recorded a tackle for loss.
SCORE: Montana State 14, Sam Houston 0
SECOND QUARTER: Mellott accounted for his third TD in a third way with a one-yard rush at the 14:24 mark of the quarter, giving MSU a 21-0 lead. The Cats haven't been ahead by that many points in any game at any points since their 45-7 home win over Cal Poly on Oct. 9.
With about 11 minutes left in the quarter, Sam Houston linebacker Markel Perry delivered a big hit to Mellott for a TFL. But Perry, a first-team all-Western Athletic Conference selection, was called for targeting on the play, resulting in a first down for MSU and an ejection for Perry.
MSU safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. intercepted Schmid with 8:24 left in the half, returning it to Sam Houston's 3. Two plays later, Mellott rushed for a two-yard TD to put the Cats up 28-0 with 7:46 left in the half.
MSU also went up 28-0 against Cal Poly. The score in that game ballooned to 42-0.
MSU starting nickelback Ty Okada, an all-conference second-teamer, walked off the field in pain early on the drive following Mellott's second TD.
Sam Houston capped a 14-play, 75-yard, 6-minute, 18-second drive with a one-yard TD run from Schmid. The Kats went for two, and Manning picked Schmid off again.
