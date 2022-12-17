BROOKINGS, S.D. — The fourth-seeded and No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (12-1) are in the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals for a third consecutive season. They'll face the top-seeded and top-ranked South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-1) in the semis for the second straight season. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Mountain time at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
Pregame
MSU beat SDSU 31-17 last December in Bozeman to reach its first national title game since 1984. Like last year, the Bobcats or Jacks will play North Dakota State in Frisco, Texas, on Jan. 8 for the national championship. NDSU beat Incarnate Word 35-32 Friday night to reach its 10th FCS title game in 12 seasons (10th in 11 fall seasons).
The Bison beat MSU 38-10 in last year's title game, while SDSU has defeated its rival in each of the past two seasons.
The Jacks a 4 1/2-point favorite to win Saturday's game. The line started at 6 1/2 points and dropped to 5 1/2 points on Friday.
MSU has the FCS' best rushing offense (332.4 yards per game, 6.8 yards per carry), while SDSU has the stingiest run defense (85.4 ypg, 2.8 ypc allowed).
The Cats will be without backup cornerback Dru Polidore, who is injured, according to MSU sports information. They will, however, have running back Jared White. The true freshman hasn't played since suffering a leg injury against Morehead State in Week 2.
The only loss this season for both teams happened on the road against a Football Bowl Subdivision team: Iowa (SDSU) and Oregon State (MSU).
In their last game at SDSU — and only one at Dykhouse Stadium — the Cats lost 45-14. That was in 2018.
First quarter
Kickoff was delayed about 10 minutes because MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright and assistant wide receivers coach Sam Mix were stuck in an elevator, probably because too many people were in the elevator at once, according to a stadium official.
SDSU got the ball first and drove down the field in less than three minutes. The drive ended with a 36-yard touchdown pass from Mark Gronowski to Tucker Kraft, a tight end who has declared for the NFL Draft and is projected to be a top-50 pick.
MSU responded with a 10-play, 67-yard drive capped by a 1-yard TD run from Sean Chambers on fourth down at the 6:55 mark. MSU holder Bryce Leighton dropped a somewhat low snap from long snapper Tommy Sullivan, keeping the score 7-6.
The drive included passes of 19 and 33 yards from Tommy Mellott to Clevan Thomas Jr. On third down and goal from the 1-yard line, Mellott signaled to the sideline as if he couldn't hear the play call, while Chambers motioned under center and tried to score on a QB sneak. That's the same play MSU ran for a TD against Oregon State on Sept. 17. SDSU stopped it this time, and while Chambers scored a play later, he got hurt on the play and came up limping. He was taken back to the locker room after that.
SDSU scored on the ensuing drive on a QB sneak from Mark Gronowski with 40 seconds left in the quarter.
MSU's Isaiah Ifanse fumbled a Mellott toss and appeared to lose it, but the referees and replay officials ruled that Ifanse touched the ball while he was out of bounds, preserving the possession in Cats territory.
SCORE: South Dakota State 14, Montana State 6
Second quarter
After the first punt of the game, booted into the end zone by Leighton, Chambers limped back to the locker room again. He came back to the sideline later in the quarter wearing a boot on his left leg with no pads on.
The Jacks followed that up with their third TD in as many drives. This score was on a 41-yard run from Isaiah Davis at the 8:47 mark to make it 21-6. The play was reviewed because Davis looked like he might've dropped the ball before he crossed the end zone, but the play stood.
Amar Johnson made it 28-6 on a 38-yard run with 1:03 left in the half. That happened after Kraft converted a fourth and short on a sneak.
The half ended with a 37-yard field goal from Blake Glessner. That gave Glessner 23 made field goals this season, breaking the program record.
SDSU ended the half with 216 rushing yards on 23 carries (9.4 yards per carry) and 103 passing yards from Gronowski on a 5-of-6 completion rate.
MSU finished with 17 rushing yards on 18 carries (0.9 ypc), while Mellott completed 7 of 8 passes for 136 yards.
The Cats' lowest rushing yards in a game this season is 168 (against Oregon State), and 4.9 is their lowest yards per carry in a game (against Idaho State).
SCORE: South Dakota State 28, Montana State 9
