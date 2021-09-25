Live coverage as the Montana State Bobcats visit the Portland State Vikings on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
PREGAME: The 13th-ranked Bobcats (2-1) will begin Big Sky play against Portland State (1-2) at Hillsboro Stadium in Oregon. It's their first Big Sky game since their 48-14 win over rival Montana on Nov. 23, 2019 at Bobcat Stadium.
MSU has a 7-8 all-time record against PSU, with the Bobcats winning the most recent matchup 43-23 in 2018 (MSU's first game at Hillsboro Stadium).
The Bobcats have won two straight games, both at home, after a 19-16 season-opening loss at FBS Wyoming. MSU outscored those two nonconference FCS opponents, Drake and San Diego, by 80 points combined.
FIRST QUARTER: MSU trailed for the first since Week 1 after PSU freshman kicker Gianni Smith kicked a 41-yard field goal at the 9:43 mark. The score was set up by a 25-yard pass from senior Davis Alexander to junior Beau Kelly and an unsportsmanlike penalty on MSU senior linebacker Troy Anderson on the first play of the drive.
The Bobcats tied it up less than three minutes later on a 34-yard field goal from freshman Blake Glessner. Isaiah Ifanse rushed for 29 yards on the first play of the drive, and fellow junior Matthew McKay completed a 23-yard pass to freshman and Portland native Elijah Elliott four plays later.
The Vikings went ahead 10-3 on a 10-yard pass from Alexander to freshman Nate Bennett on third down with 2:45 left in the quarter.
SCORE: Portland State 10, Montana State 3
