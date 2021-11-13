Live coverage as the No. 3 Montana State Bobcats host Idaho for senior day celebrations Nov. 13, 2021 at Bobcat Stadium.
PREGAME: The Bobcats (8-1, 6-0 Big Sky) are coming off a 23-20 win at then-No. 5 (now-No. 7) Eastern Washington for their eighth straight win since a season-opening 19-16 loss at FBS Wyoming. Saturday's game against the Vandals (3-6, 2-4) is one week before MSU's road game against Montana, the 120th Brawl of the Wild.
Idaho has a 25-18-1 all-time record against MSU, which won the most recent matchup, 24-23 at Bobcat Stadium in 2018.
The Bobcats are 21 1/2-point favorites to win Saturday's senior day game.
FIRST QUARTER: On the game's first drive, MSU safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. broke up a long pass that would have put Idaho in the red zone. One play later, Daniel Hardy recorded his ninth sack of the season to force a punt.
The Bobcats marched down the field on the ensuing drive and scored a touchdown on a nine-yard run from quarterback Tommy Mellott to take a 7-0 lead with 3:38 left in the quarter. It was the second TD of the season for the freshman from Butte.
SCORE: Montana State 7, Idaho 0
SECOND QUARTER: MSU had a good chance to score again early in the second, thanks to a 40-yard pass from Matthew McKay to Lance McCutcheon near the end of the first. But McKay threw an interception, his third of the season, three plays later. He targeted McCutcheon on the left sideline despite three Vandals in the area. Marcus Harris nabbed the INT at Idaho's 14-yard line.
Idaho took advantage of the turnover, driving 63 yards on nine plays and scoring on a 40-yard field goal from Logan Prescott at the 10:33 mark to cut MSU's lead to 7-3.
The Bobcats responded with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by a 23-yard TD run from Mellott with 5:17 left in the quarter. Blake Glessner's PAT was blocked, keeping MSU's lead at 13-3.
Idaho cut the deficit to three on a 30-yard TD pass Zach Borisch to Terez Traynor with 34 seconds left in the half.
McKay was sacked by Kemari Bailey to end the first half, and MSU right tackle TJ Session was hurt on the play. Session walked off under his own power but was replaced by Rush Reimer to start the second half.
SCORE: Montana State 13, Idaho 10
THIRD QUARTER: Prescott missed a 41-yard field goal wide left with 6:23 left in the quarter, one play after MSU nose tackle Chase Benson sacked Borisch.
Prescott made up for his miss with a 46-yard kick at the 2:35 mark to tie the game at 13-13.
SCORE: Montana State 13, Idaho 13
