BOZEMAN — The No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (9-1, 7-0) host the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3) in the 121st Brawl of the Wild, which kicks off at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.

Pregame

Montana starting quarterback, who exited last week's 63-7 home win over Eastern Washington with a leg injury, was dressed in full pads during pregame warmups on Saturday. So was MSU All-American running back Isaiah Ifanse, who's hasn't played all season. Starting Mike linebacker Danny Uluilakepa missed the last two games and starting defense end Brody Grebe missed last week's 72-28 win at Cal Poly, but both are dressed for Cat-Griz.

Cats running back Lane Sumner is not active.

The Griz won last year's meeting 29-10 in Missoula to improve their overall series record to 73-41-5 overall.

ESPN's "College GameDay" made its first trip to Bozeman and to a Big Sky Conference school ahead of the matchup. It aired from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at Dyche Field across the street from Bobcat Stadium.

First quarter

MSU opened the scoring with a 1-yard QB sneak from Tommy Mellott at the 12:21 mark. That capped a six-play, 75-yard drive that was accrued entirely on the ground.

The Griz got on the board four minutes later on a 30-yard TD pass from Johnson to Malik Flowers.

Mellott scored at the 4:21 mark on a 12-yard rush. It was the Cats' 13th straight rush to start the game and put them at 155 rushing yards through two drives.

Just over a minute later, UM long snapper Grayson Pibal airmailed his punt snap into the end zone. Jory Choate, son of former MSU head coach Jeff "Griz Slayer" Choate, recovered the loose ball for a TD to put MSU ahead 21-7.

SCORE: Montana State 21, Montana 7

Second quarter

Sean Chambers scored his 17th rushing TD of the season and his first in more than a month on a 1-yard run on 4th down with 7:52 left in the first half. The score was set up by an unsportsmanlike penalty against Griz safety Robby Hauck, son of UM head coach Bobby Hauck.

Chambers, a Wyoming transfer, is playing in his first game since Oct. 15 at Northern Colorado.

Tags

