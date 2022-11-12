SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The No. 3-ranked Montana State football team (8-1, 6-0 Big Sky) is facing Cal Poly (1-8, 0-6) on Saturday night at Alex G. Spanos Stadium. Kickoff for MSU's final road game of the regular season is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time.
Pregame
MSU wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. is back from a two-game absence caused by compliance issues that stemmed from his time at Kentucky, where he transferred from in the offseason. He started the first seven games at the "H" spot but is expected to be a backup on Saturday. Coy Steel, who returned last week from an leg injury that kept him out the previous 19 games, is slated to start at the slot position.
The Bobcats will also have backup QB Sean Chambers, who missed the previous two games with an injury.
MSU starting defensive end Brody Grebe is out because of a leg injury he suffered last week at Northern Arizona. So is starting "Mike" linebacker Danny Uluilakepa, who was ruled out prior to the NAU game.
Cats running backs Isaiah Ifanse and Lane Sumner will miss another game, but Ifanse made the trip to California. The All-American partook in pregame warmups.
Chambers to Ifanse just to tease you all https://t.co/ITt2dpwUk5 pic.twitter.com/yTpgPBdF6i— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) November 12, 2022
The Cats are 23 1/2-point favorites to win Saturday's game.
MSU has an 8-10 record against Cal Poly but has won the last four meetings and has gone 4-1 against the Mustangs since they joined the Big Sky Conference in 2012.
MSU has won six straight games since its 68-28 road loss to the Pac-12's Oregon State on Sept. 17. A win Saturday would improve the Cats' record to 9-1 for the second straight season. They are 20-4 under second-year head coach Brent Vigen.
First quarter
Reigning Big Sky special teams player of the week Blake Glessner made a 46-yard field goal at the 8:54 mark to put MSU up 3-0. The sophomore 12 of 17 on field goal tries this season.
MSU went up 10-0 about 3 1/2 minutes later on a 12-yard touchdown run from Marqui Johnson. The score was set up by a 50-plus-yard run from Elijah Elliott.
.@MarquiJohnson for 6️⃣!#GoCatsGo | #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/QvU8ercQNk— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) November 13, 2022
With 2:28 left in the quarter, Derryk Snell rushed for a 1-yard TD to put the Cats up 17-0. It's the tight end's second rushing score in as many games and of his MSU career.
𝘉𝘪𝘨 𝘉𝘰𝘺 𝘍𝘰𝘰𝘵𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘭— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) November 13, 2022
Derryk Snell finds the endzone and we're up 17-0!#GoCatsGo | #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/0rHSv4Hept
Two plays before Snell's score, Tommy Mellott completed a deep pass to Willie Patterson.
Johnson made it 24-0 with a 71-yard TD run at the 1:04 mark.
He’s fast 👀 @MarquiJohnson finds the end zone again and makes it 24-0 Montana State#ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/Ax525DFOXA— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) November 13, 2022
SCORE: Montana State 24, Cal Poly 0
Second quarter
Cal Poly scored for the first time in seven quarters on an 8-yard pass from Kahliq Paulette to Josh Cuevas with 13:44 on the clock. That came a couple plays after wide receiver Chris Coleman completed a pass to quarterback Spencer Brasch on a trick play for a long game.
