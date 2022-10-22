BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky) takes on Weber State (6-0, 3-0) at 1 p.m. in the first top-five regular season matchup ever held at Bobcat Stadium, according to MSU. The host Bobcats are ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while the Wildcats are No. 5.
Pregame
Rain has fallen on Bozeman all Saturday. MSU got some dampening news before the game.
MSU backup quarterback Sean Chambers will miss the game because of an injury he aggravated in practice this week, MSU announced. The Bobcats will also be without starting "H" receiver Clevan Thomas Jr., who is dealing with "a compliance issue relating to his time at Kentucky," as MSU put it.
Chambers has been part of a two-QB system with starter Tommy Mellott all season. The Wyoming transfer, who replaced an injured Mellott for three games, leads all FCS players with 16 rushing touchdowns.
Thomas, who transferred from Kentucky earlier this year, is fourth on MSU in receptions (11) and receiving yards (147), and he's second with two receiving TDs.
Thomas becomes the fifth MSU first stringer to be ruled inactive for Saturday's game. The others are cornerback Devin Davis (shoulder injury), running back Isaiah Ifanse (knee), strong safety Rylan Ortt (suspension reinstatement issues), right guard Cole Sain (knee) and Marcus Wehr (lower leg). Sain has been ruled out even though he's dressed in full pads on Saturday.
Rhedi Short, who has started in Ortt's place all season, is out for the season with a knee injury as well.
A win for MSU would set a program record for longest home winning streak. The Bobcats have won 16 straight games at Bobcat Stadium entering Saturday.
Weber State is on a program-best eight-game road winning streak and its best-ever start to a season. The Wildcats also own the Football Championship Subdivision's longest winning streak (eight).
First quarter
Weber All-Big Sky defensive back Eddie Heckard intercepted a Mellott pass on the third play from scrimmage and nearly returned it for a touchdown, but Mellott tackled him at MSU's 11-yard line. MSU's defense then forced a field goal at the 12:51 mark.
About four minutes later, the Bobcats forced another three-and-out. The snap from Grant Sands on the ensuing punt sailed over the end zone for MSU's first safety of the season, cutting Weber's lead to 3-2.
🙏 DO THE SAFETY DANCE 🙏— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) October 22, 2022
Weber State's high snap goes through the back of the endzone and it's now 3-2!#GoCatsGo | #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/vpJa6yHUDi
The Bobcats scored on the following drive too on a 42-yard TD run from Mellott, making the score 9-2 in MSU's favor at the 5:48 mark. That doubled Mellott's previous-longest rush of the season.
TOUCHDOWN TOMMY 🏈— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) October 22, 2022
His 42-yard run and the XP puts us up 9-3!#GoCatsGo | #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/i1V1Y3VlMd
Abraham Williams returned the following kickoff 100 yards to put the Wildcats back on top. It's his second kick return TD of the season (the other was also 100 yards) and the third 100-yard return in Bobcat Stadium history.
HE DOES IT AGAIN‼️— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) October 22, 2022
Abraham Williams is a @RashidShaheed clone#ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/8mozdaBwn4
A Derryk Snell false start on fourth down and 1 forced MSU to forgo an offensive play and settle for a punt, which Hudson Schenck returned 91 yards for a TD to make it 17-9. MSU head coach Brent Vigen screamed at the referees for not calling a penalty on Weber during the return.
HOW ABOUT A PUNT RETURN TD!!— Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) October 22, 2022
Hudson Schenck with a 91-yard punt return TD, the third longest punt return in Weber State history! #WeAreWeber @Hudson_Schenck3 pic.twitter.com/vPCObdxomv
SCORE: Weber State 17, Montana State 9
Second quarter
Weber extended its lead to 24-9 on a 5-yard TD run from Damon Bankston with 12:42 left in the quarter.
Weber's Maxwell Anderson blocked a Blake Glessner 38-yard field goal attempt with 7:39 on the clock.
For the second time, Sands airmailed a snap through the end zone to give MSU a score on a safety. That cut Weber's lead to 24-11 with 6:19 left in the half.
I mean... we'll take it ¯\_(ツ)_/¯— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) October 22, 2022
24-11, them. pic.twitter.com/bKyGr9KKjP
MSU cut the deficit to six points on the following drive, which Mellott capped with a 1-yard TD run at the 2:34 mark.
Sands' third bad snap resulted in the third safety of the game, cutting Weber State's lead to 24-20 with 1:39 left in the quarter. The three safeties tie a single-game FCS record, according to the Big Sky.
The three safeties tie the @NCAA_FCS single-game record 👀 pic.twitter.com/sAZDbndeoF— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) October 22, 2022
The Bobcats punted on the next drive, but Schenck muffed it. Mellott completed a 15-yard TD pass to Derryk Snell on the following play to give MSU a 27-24 lead with 59 seconds on the clock.
We take the lead on Derryk Snell's 15-yard touchdown catch ‼️#GoCatsGo | #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/AGo6IvXk8N— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) October 22, 2022
SCORE: Montana State 27, Weber State 24
Third quarter
Another bad snap from Sands resulted in the fourth safety of the game, breaking the FCS record. This one happened at the 12:28 mark of the third quarter and gave MSU a five-point lead.
It happened again.— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) October 22, 2022
The FCS record for safeties in a game is broken on Grant Sands’ fourth bad snap of the game. Teammates consoled him after this play. 12:28 3Q#MSUBobcatsFB 29, Weber State 24 pic.twitter.com/IbJ1XiVY3u
The Bobcats went ahead 36-24 less than two minutes later on a 36-yard TD run from Mellott.
Come for Tommy Mellott's third rushing touchdown, stay for Derryk Snell's BIG block 😤#GoCatsGo | #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/aJ9uRFLai5— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) October 22, 2022
Sands was replaced by fellow sophomore Logan Snyder on the following drive. His snap went high, but punter Jack Burgess was able to catch it and get the punt off.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.