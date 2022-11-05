FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Montana State football team is playing at Northern Arizona on Saturday afternoon for both teams' sixth Big Sky Conference game of the season.
Pregame
Both No. 3-ranked MSU (7-1, 5-0 Big Sky) and NAU (3-5, 2-3) are coming off byes. It's the Bobcats' first trip to the Walkup Skydome since 2017, and they haven't won in Flagstaff since 2008. They beat the Lumberjacks in their most recent outing, 49-31 in 2019 at Bobcat Stadium.
MSU will be without backup quarterback Sean Chambers and starting "Mike" linebacker Danny Uluilakepa, who are both injured, MSU announced shortly before Saturday's game. Running backs Isaiah Ifanse and Lane Sumner will miss another game as well, and "H" receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. will it out for the second straight game because of compliance problems.
Nolan Askelson will start in Uluilakepa's place, while McCade O'Reilly will back up his brother Callahan O'Reilly at "Will" linebacker.
Returning to MSU's starting lineup are right guard Cole Sain — who missed the last game with an injury — and strong safety Rylan Ortt — who hasn't played since last year's Football Championship Subdivision semifinals because of a failed drug test suspension and reinstatement issues. "H" receiver Coy Steel will also play for the first time since hurting his leg at Portland State on Sept. 25, 2021.
Northern Arizona will be without All-Big Sky running back Kevin Daniels (injury) for the sixth straight game.
First quarter
Steel made the tackle on the opening kickoff. One play later, MSU defensive end Brody Grebe sacked NAU quarterback RJ Martinez, forced a fumble and recovered it.
The Cats capped the following drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Tommy Mellott to fellow team captain RJ Fitzgerald at the 13:20 mark. It was Fitzgerald's fifth TD of the season and second receiving.
Less than four minutes later, Mellott made it 14-0 with a 44-yard rushing TD on third down. It's Mellott's fifth score on the ground this year.
MSU went ahead 17-0 on a 30-yard field goal from Blake Glessner with 3:41 on the clock. It was his 10th field goal of the season on 14 tries.
NAU cut the deficit to 17-7 at the 1:12 mark with a 34-yard pass from Martinez to Coleman Owen on a screen pass.
SCORE: Montana State 17, Northern Arizona 7
Second quarter
Grebe's second sack of the game forced a turnover on downs, but MSU punted on the following drive. Martinez then completed a 52-yard pass to Coleman to put the Lumberjacks at MSU's 28-yard line. But the drive stalled, and Collin Robbins missed a 38-yard field goal with 7:43 on the clock.
NAU made it 17-14 on a 48-yard pass from Martinez to Hendrix Johnson with 4:55 left in the quarter.
