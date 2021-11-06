Live coverage as the No. 4 Montana State Bobcats visit No. 5 Eastern Washington at Roos Field in Cheney, Washington, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

PREGAME: Both the Bobcats (7-1, 5-0 Big Sky) and Eagles (7-1, 4-1) are coming off byes. It's MSU's first top-five matchup since Nov. 9, 2013, which was also at Eastern Washington. The Eagles, who were No. 4 in that game, beat then-No. 5 MSU 54-29.

The Bobcats have lost seven straight games to EWU since winning 36-21 at Roos Field in 2011. The Eagles are 32-10 (15-4 at home, 12-2 at Roos) against MSU in their series history.

MSU's No. 4 ranking is its highest of the season. EWU was No. 2 before suffering its first loss of the season two weeks ago, 35-34 to Weber State at Roos.

Shortly before the game, MSU announced that starting right guard Taylor Tuiasosopo, backup offensive lineman Cole Sain and reserve wide receiver will not play against EWU. Starting in Tuiasosopo's place is Joe McElroy, a redshirt sophomore from Missoula.

FIRST QUARTER: MSU forced EWU to go three and out on the first drive of the game. Four plays later, Bobcats quarterback Matthew McKay kept the ball on a read option and rushed 56 yards for a touchdown with 12:39 left in the quarter. It was McKay's longest rush of the season, 31 yards longer than his previous best.

EWU drove right down the field on the next drive and scored a TD on a 19-yard pass from Eric Barriere to Freddie Roberson at the 10:09 mark. The Eagles attempted a fake PAT and were stopped on the two-point conversion attempt to preserve MSU's lead, 7-6.

Barriere threw another TD pass seven minutes later, this one from 18 yards to Talolo Limu-Jones to put EWU up 13-7.

It's the most points MSU has allowed in a quarter or a half so far this season. Portland State scored 10 against the Bobcats in the first quarter and first half of their game on Sept. 25 in Hillsboro, Oregon. MSU won that game 30-17.

SCORE: Eastern Washington 13, Montana State 7

SECOND QUARTER: MSU got to first and goal from EWU's 9-yard line early in the quarter but couldn't score a TD. Blake Glessner then missed a 27-yard field goal attempt wide right with 13:40 left in the half.

Six plays before the missed kick, McKay completed a 29-yard pass to Willie Patterson that ended up at EWU's 12. But the ball moved back 15 yards because of an unsportsmanlike penalty called on Patterson, who made a first down signal after his catch.

On MSU's next drive, McKay threw a deep pass to Lance McCutcheon. McCutcheon leaped to catch the ball with Darrien Sampson all over him, raced down the left sideline, broke multiple tackles and scored a TD to put MSU up 14-13 at the 8:14 mark. The reception traversed 67 yards, MSU's longest pass play of the season.

Following a Brody Grebe sack, MSU drove into the red zone. tried to convert a fourth down at EWU's 4 at the 3:43 mark, and McKay's pass to McCutcheon fell incomplete.

Two plays later, EWU's Matthew Hewa Baddege was called for a hold in the end zone, which resulted in a safety to put MSU ahead 16-13 with 3:05 left in the half.

SCORE: Montana State 16, Eastern Washington 13

THIRD QUARTER: McKay threw his second interception of the season with 8:52 left in the quarter. Facing pressure, McKay threw left to Charles Brown. The ball bounced off Brown's hands, popped into the air and ended up in the hands of Calin Criner.

EWU couldn't take advantage of the first turnover of the game, going three and out on the following drive. EWU receivers dropped passes on second and third down.

MSU also had a drop, from McCutcheon on a long pass down the right sideline with about 5:00 left in the quarter. McKay made a perfect throw that McCutcheon corralled, but he couldn't hold on as he fell to the turf.

Neither team scored in the quarter. It's the first time EWU has gone consecutive quarters without scoring this season.

SCORE: Montana State 16, Eastern Washington 13

FOURTH QUARTER: Isaiah Ifanse rushed 43 yards for a TD with 11:47 left to give MSU a 23-13 lead, the first two-score differential in the game.

One play before the TD, McKay made a perfect pass down the right sideline to McCutcheon for a 52-yard gain.

MSU got the ball back with 9:24 left after getting a fourth-down stop. One play later, McKay fumbled the shotgun snap and EWU recovered at MSU's 45. The Eagles scored less than two minutes later on a 1-yard run from Dennis Merritt, cutting their deficit to 23-20.

FINAL SCORE: Montana State 23, Eastern Washington 20