Montana State vs. Idaho State

Montana State ROTC members watch MSU football players warm up before their game against Idaho State on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.

 VICTOR FLORES, 406mtsports.com

BOZEMAN — The No. 4-ranked Montana State football team hosts Idaho State on Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium for homecoming.

Game story: Montana State subdues Idaho State, ties program record for home wins

Pregame

MSU starting strong safety Rylan Ortt was scheduled to return for this game from his six-game suspension, but he'll miss it because he hasn't been reinstated by the NCAA, MSU announced. Ortt hasn't played since the Bobcats' Football Championship Subdivision semifinal win over South Dakota State in December because he failed a drug test after that game, according to MSU head coach Brent Vigen.

MSU starting quarterback Tommy Mellott will miss his second straight game. The sophomore from Butte hasn't played since suffering a concussion in the first quarter of a 38-35 win at Eastern Washington on Sept. 24.

The Bobcats (4-1, 2-0 Big Sky) have been more than capable of succeeding without Mellott. Wyoming transfer Sean Chambers earned FCS and Big Sky offensive player of the week honors after exceeding more than 200 passing and rushing yards each and accounting for all five touchdowns in last Saturday's 41-24 home win over UC Davis.

MSU is a 25 1/2-point favorite to beat ISU (0-5, 0-2), which lost to No. 3 Montana 28-20 last week in Pocatello, Idaho.

First quarter

ISU opened the scoring with a 36-yard pass from Sagan Gronauer to Chedon James at the 13:24 mark. Ian Hershey missed the extra point.

MSU answered with an 11-play, 71-yard drive that fullback RJ Fitzgerald capped with a 2-yard TD rush at the 8:12 mark. Blake Glessner made the PAT to put the Cats up 7-6.

The Cats went up 14-6 with 4:40 left in the quarter on a Sean Chambers 4-yard run. Chambers' FCS-leading 13th rushing TD of the season happened one play after he coughed up a fumble that MSU tight end Treyton Pickering recovered.

James Campbell set up the score with his second interception in as many games and of his career.

SCORE: Montana State 14, Idaho State 6

Second quarter

Glessner kicked a 27-yard field goal with 9:47 on the clock to out MSU up 17-6. The sophomore improved to 6 of 9 on field goal attempts this season.

Chambers rushed for a 13-yard TD at the 6:55 mark. The redshirt junior has rushed for at least two scores in all six games this season.

Chambers made it 31-6 with 0:29 left in the quarter on a 6-yard run. This is his third three-TD game of the season, and he's on pace for more than 27 rushing scores this season.

With six seconds left, Callahan O'Reilly forced ISU's Xavier Guillory to fumble, and Ty Okada recovered it. Chambers then completed a 21-yard pass to Clevan Thomas Jr., and Glessner made a 40-yard field goal as time expired.

SCORE: Montana State 34, Idaho State 6

Third quarter

MSU free safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. nabbed his first interception of the season with 8:11 left in the quarter on a pass from Gronauer, who rushed the throw as Okada went untouched on a blitz.

The Cats didn't convert a fourth down and 4 with 1:52 left on a pass from Chambers to Willie Patterson. Patterson was hit before the pass got to him, but no flag was thrown.

SCORE: Montana State 34, Idaho State 6

Fourth quarter

Gronauer threw his third interception (ISU's fifth turnover) of the game with 13:45 left. Rhedi Short hit Xavier Guillory on a pass that sailed high, causing the ball to pop up and land in the hands of O'Reilly. It's the team-leading third pick of the season for the Bozeman High graduate.

Glessner made a 48-yard field goal with 10:51 left to make the score 37-6. It was Glessner's fifth straight made field goal after missing a 19 yarder against Eastern Washington. It also gave the Cats 37 straight points, the longest scoring streak of the season (they opened the Week 2 game against Morehead State with 35 consecutive points).

Glessner's 26-yard field goal attempt with 1:09 left was blocked.

Price recovered another fumble as the clock hit 0:00.

FINAL SCORE: Montana State 37, Idaho State 6

Email Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com and follow him on Twitter at @VictorFlores406

Tags

Load comments