BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team is trying to extend its streak of season-opening home wins to nine on Saturday night against McNeese State, a Southland Conference school in Louisiana.
Pregame
The Bobcats are 18 1/2-point favorites to win their first season-opening Gold Rush game since 2018. They are ranked No. 4 in the Stats Perform FCS preseason poll coming off a Football Championship Subdivision runner-up season.
Montana State will, however, be without several key players, including two of its top running backs. All-American Isaiah Ifanse has spent all offseason recovering from knee surgery and was on a month-to-month basis at the start of fall camp. San Diego State transfer Kaegun Williams is also inactive for unspecified reasons. He is in street clothes.
The Cats are also missing first-string cornerback Devin Davis — who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last week — and backup fullback/special teams standout Jaharie Martin — who has a cast on his lower right leg and is riding around in a knee walker scooter. Reserve wide receiver Malik Mullins, an Independence (Kansas) Community College transfer, is also out and wearing a cast on his right wrist.
Former starters Kyle Rygg (defensive tackle) and Coy Steel (receiver) are recovering from surgeries after suffering season-ending injuries in the first four games last year.
The Bobcats and Cowboys have met once before, in the first round of the 2002 Division I-AA playoffs. McNeese State won 21-14.
McNeese State is unranked and has finished under .500 in every season since 2019.
First quarter
Both teams went three-and-out on their opening drives. Sophomore quarterback Tommy Mellott was tackled for a loss and sacked on the first and third plays, respectively, of Montana State's first series.
A 52-yard touchdown run from Cats starting running back Lane Sumner was called back because of a holding call on right guard Cole Sain. Another hold on the following drive negated a first-down run from Sumner.
But MSU got into the red zone thanks to a long completion from Mellott to Ravi Alston, who dove for the 29-yard grab.
What a grab by Ravi Alston to keep moving the chains!#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/kTVFXepQM8— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 4, 2022
SCORE: Montana State 0, McNeese State 0
Second quarter
The Cats opened the quarter with a 3-yard TD run from backup quarterback Sean Chambers, a Wyoming transfer.
Sean Chambers finds the endzone to put us up 6-0!#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/nb2zsFw284— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 4, 2022
On the next play from scrimmage, D'angelo Durham rushed right for a 75-yard TD to tie the game. Montana State only allowed one play
Blake Glessner put Montana State up 10-7 with a 37-yard field goal at the 11:22 mark. The score was set up by a 40-yard rush from Sumner.
Lane Sumner has been WORKING 💪#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/pQi13TpOvG— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 4, 2022
McNeese State was in great position to take its first lead of the game. The Cowboys drove inside the 5-yard line near the midway mark of the quarter and faced a third down and goal from the 1. Ben Seymour and a couple of his Montana State teammates stopped QB Knox Kadum short of the goal line and forced a fumble that strong safety Rhedi Short recovered. But a replay review determined Kadum's knee was down before he lost the ball.
McNeese State's Garrison Smith kicked an 18-yard field goal on the next play to make it 10-10 with 6:44 left in the half.
The Cats took the lead back six minutes later on a 17-yard pass from Mellott to Willie Patterson, one play after Chambers missed a wide-open Mellott on a Philly Special-esque play.
WILLIE. PATTERSON.— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 4, 2022
#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/BUhDYypEZP
The half ended with Montana State's first sack of the game. Seymour had the first hit on Kadum, and Sebastian Valdez helped bring him down.
Sumner finished the half with 87 yards on eight rushes. Mellott completed 5 of 9 passes for 74 yards, rushed for 19 yards on 11 attempts and didn't commit a turnover. Alston (40 yards) and Patterson (36) each made two receptions.
SCORE: Montana State 17, McNeese State 10
Third quarter
Glessner made a 41-yard field goal with 11:22 left in the quarter to make it 20-10.
Montana State forced a turnover on downs but gave the ball back a couple plays later on a Sumner fumble. One play later, Cats linebacker Callahan O'Reilly intercepted a Kadum pass and had a clear path to the end zone. But Ty Okada was flagged for hitting Kadum in the back, so Montana State's lead remained 10 points with about nine minutes remaining.
The offense picked up Okada, completing a seven-play drive with a four-yard TD run from Chambers. Glessner missed the point-after attempt, so the score stayed 26-10.
