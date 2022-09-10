BOZEMAN — The Montana State and Morehead State football teams are meeting for the first time Saturday.
Pregame
The fourth-ranked Bobcats (1-0) will take on the Eagles (0-1) at Bobcat Stadium beginning at 1:30 p.m., hoping to improve to 2-0. But they will be without several key players.
Running back Lane Sumner is inactive because of an arm injury he suffered earlier this week, Montana State announced. Cats starting cornerback Simeon Woodard is also out after suffering an apparent head injury during last week's 40-17 win over McNeese State.
All-American Isaiah Ifanse (knee surgery recovery) and preseason first stringer Kaegun Williams (neck injury) will miss their second straight game, so the Cats are down to three running backs: Jared White, Elijah Elliott and Garrett Coon. White now tops the depth chart, becoming the sixth Cat to start a game at running back since 2019 (Montana State didn't play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic). Elliott is the backup.
Sumner started last Saturday and finished with 228 all-purpose yards against the Cowboys, including 176 rushing.
Woodard's injury means the Cats are without both of their pre-fall camp first string corners. The other, Devin Davis, is out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery. Air Force transfer Dru Polidore will start in Woodard's place, and James Campbell will continue to start on the other end. Jackson Harmon and Tyrel Thomas are backups.
Montana State's other starters or valuable backups who are inactive Saturday are offensive tackle Titan Fleischmann (unspecified injury suffered against McNeese State), fullback Jaharie Martin (lower right leg injury), defensive tackle Kyle Rygg (surgery recovery) and wide receiver Coy Steel (surgery recovery). Martin, Rygg and Steel also missed last week's game.
The Cats are 43-point favorites to beat the Eagles. Morehead State plays in Pioneer Football League, the only Football Championship Subdivision conference that doesn’t award athletic scholarships. Montana State beat fellow PFL teams Drake and San Diego 45-7 and 52-10, respectively, last September.
Morehead State lost its season opener 63-13 at No. 23 Mercer on Aug. 27.
Saturday will be the first time Montana State faces a team from Kentucky and the first time plays against another MSU in back-to-back games. This is Morehead State's first game against a current Big Sky Conference team.
First quarter
Montana State took less than a minute and a half to open the scoring. Willie Patterson took a forward toss from Sean Chambers and ran it 11 yards for a touchdown with 13:37 left on the clock.
.@wpatterson__ makes it look too easy out there!— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 10, 2022
XP is good and we're up 7-0!#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/iUlPqAJR6g
The score was set up by a 43-yard pass from Tommy Mellott to Ravi Alston and a 21-yard scramble from Mellott.
Free play for @RaviAlston? We'll take it!#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/GzAIPfl22N— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 10, 2022
The Cats made it 14-0 at the 10:09 mark on an 8-yard TD connection between Chambers and Thomas on the same play as the Patterson score, just to the other side.
.@cjism8 is untouchable!— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 10, 2022
And just like that, we're up 14-0!#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/hCp6VuF3jo
The drive started at the 22-yard line thanks to a fumble Morehead State QB Grady Kramer that Montana State defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez recovered.
Five plays later, Sacramento State transfer Marqui Johnson rushed 23 yards on a sweep to the left for a TD to make it 21-0.
Fast Cats 💨@MarquiJohnson scampers into the endzone and we're up 21-0!#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/nWQrYJrm6O— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 10, 2022
The drive was marred by an injury to Jared White one play before the TD. The true freshman rushed up the middle and was tackled awkwardly. He grabbed his right leg and ripped off his helmet as he writhed in pain on the field. The Texas native limped off the field with assistance from the trainers, putting almost no weight on his right leg.
While the severity of the injury is uncertain, it at least temporarily leaves Montana State with just two running backs on its active roster: Elijah Elliott and Garrett Coon.
The quarter ended with a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown from true freshman receiver Taco Dowler. It was the third return of the season for the Billings West graduate.
TACO TIME 🌮— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 10, 2022
Taco Dowler's 67-yard punt return for a touchdown makes it 28-0, us!#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/kCBfDzMspA
SCORE: Montana State 28, Morehead State 0
Second quarter
Montana State made it 35-0 with 11:34 left in the first half on a 9-yard pass from Mellott to tight end Derryk Snell, despite the ball floating in the air after Mellott was hit on the throw.
Get on 🆙@derryk_snell's 9-yard touchdown catch makes it 35-0!#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/LcO56iQSqJ— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 10, 2022
Morehead State got on the board with 6:13 left on a 40-yard field goal from Nathan Hazlett. Montana State's last shutout was Sept. 17, 2016 — 55-0 over Division II Western Oregon.
Mellott finished the half with 12 completions on 18 attempts (66.7%) for 219 yards, one TD and no turnovers. The sophomore from Butte also rushed five times for 26 yards.
Treyton Pickering, a tight end from Sunburst, led the Cats with 98 yards on four catches. Alston caught four passes for 88 yards.
SCORE: Montana State 35, Morehead State 3
Third quarter
Mellott completed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Patterson with 8:59 left in the quarter.
Keep it going, @wpatterson__!— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 10, 2022
His 23-yard catch and run puts us up 42-3!#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/AvS0unJYXu
The completion upped Mellott's total passing yards to 265, a career high. His previous most passing yards in one game were 233 in last season's FCS semifinal win over South Dakota State.
Hazlett kicked a 37-yard field goal at the 3:51 mark, but Montana State answered less than a minute later with a 55-yard TD run from Chambers.
.@seanmat10 has wheels too!— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 10, 2022
His 55-yard touchdown run makes it a 49-6 game!#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/Exab0ZVgRI
SCORE: Montana State 49, Morehead State 6
Fourth quarter
Chambers opened the quarter with a 14-yard TD run up the middle to make it 56-6 and give the Wyoming transfer four TDs accounted for on the day.
Trying to stop @seanmat10 is like trying to stop a freight train 🚂— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 10, 2022
The extra point is good, it's now 56-6!#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/whbhbcDZv1
The TD was set up by an interception from Cats linebacker Nolan Askelson.
Javian Browder made it 56-13 with a fumble recovery TD at the 7:04 mark.
Montana State answered with a 30-yard TD run from Marqui Johnson with 3:06 left.
.@MarquiJohnson's second touchdown of the day puts us up 63-13!#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/hHyqflB2K5— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 10, 2022
FINAL SCORE: Montana State 63, Morehead State 13
