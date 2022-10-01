BOZEMAN — The No. 4-ranked Montana State football team hosts UC Davis in a Big Sky Conference game that kicks off at 8:25 p.m. and is televised on ESPNU.
Pregame
The Bobcats (3-1, 1-0 Big Sky) are five-point favorites to beat the Aggies (1-3, 0-1) for the seventh straight time, despite missing starting quarterback Tommy Mellott and their top three running backs (Isaiah Ifanse, Jared White and Kaegun Williams). Mellott is out with a head injury he suffered in the first quarter of last Saturday's 38-35 win at Eastern Washington.
MSU will get a couple key players back: free safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. and running back Lane Sumner. Manning didn't play last week because of a head injury, while Sumner missed the previous three games with an elbow injury. Sumner, a junior Huntley Project graduate, tallied 176 rushing yards and 52 receiving yards in the season opener against McNeese State (his only game played this season).
Sumner, Elijah Elliott and Garrett Coon are MSU's active running backs. Elliott rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries at EWU.
Redshirt junior QB Sean Chambers will be making his first start as a Cat. The Wyoming transfer rushed for 160 yards and two TDs on 28 carries and completed 6 of 12 passes for 69 yards, a TD and an interception last Saturday.
Omar Aigbedion will also start at left guard for MSU after JT Reed started the first four games. Aigbedion, Reed and starting right guard Cole Sain will rotate through the guard positions against Davis, according to MSU. Aigbedion is a freshman from Texas who signed with MSU after less than a year at the United States Military Academy Prep School.
Davis will play without starting linebacker Teddye Buchanan for the third straight game.
MSU has a 6-1 record against Davis and hasn't played the team from California at home since 2016. The last time these two teams met was 2019, when MSU earned a 27-17 road victory.
MSU enters the game on a 14-game home winning streak, the longest in the Football Championship Subdivision. The Cats' last loss at Bobcat Stadium happened on Oct. 12, 2019 (34-21 to Sacramento State).
First quarter
Davis got a first down on its the game's first drive but was forced to punt. On the second play of MSU's first drive, Chambers opened the scoring with a 78-yard touchdown run to the right at the 12:26 mark. Tight end Derryk Snell and wide receiver Ravi Alston provided good blocks on Chambers' untouched rush. It's MSU's longest play since an 87-yard run from Logan Jones in 2019.
Three minutes later, the Aggies tied it up on a 38-yard run from Big Sky preseason offensive MVP Ulonzo Gilliam Jr.
Ulonzo Gilliam, Jr. breaks away to even the score! A 38-yard scamper is his SCHOOL-RECORD 41st career touchdown. #GoAgs pic.twitter.com/3Om46FSwQW— UC Davis Football (@UCDfootball) October 2, 2022
MSU ran a sneak with Chambers on fourth down and 1 with about six minutes left in the quarter, but the referees ruled he came up short, resulting in a turnover on downs.
Davis took advantage with a 32-yard field goal from Isaiah Gomez on the following drive to make it 10-7 at the 3:14 mark. The score was set up by a 43-yard pass from Miles Hastings to Justin Kraft.
The game didn't appear on ESPNU until the 1:51 mark because the previous game, Cincinnati at Tulsa, went long.
SCORE: UC Davis 10, Montana State 7
Second quarter
Chambers scored his 11th TD of the season on a 3-yard option run with 14:12 left in the half to give the Cats a 14-10 lead. His score was set up by two 37-yard passes: the first to Alston, the second to Elliott.
