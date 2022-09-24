CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington hosts Montana State on Saturday afternoon in the 2022 Big Sky Conference opener for both football teams.
Pregame
MSU is 2-1 and tied for No. 4 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while EWU is 1-1 and No. 15. The Bobcats are 6 1/2-point favorites to win Saturday's game.
The Cats will be without both of their pre-fall camp starting safeties. Strong safety Rylan Ortt is serving the fourth game of his six-game suspension for failing a drug test, while free safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. has been ruled out of Saturday's game because of a head injury, MSU announced Saturday. Manning's replacement is Tyson Pottenger, who grew up 50 miles east of Cheney in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
MSU is also missing its top four running backs. All-American Isaiah Ifanse is recovering from knee surgery, backup Lane Sumner is nursing an elbow injury, San Diego State transfer Kaegun Williams is out for the season with neck issues and true freshman Jared White suffered a season-ending lower leg injury in the second game.
Elijah Elliott will start at running back Saturday, and Garrett Coon will back him up. Elliott received two carries and caught one pass in last Saturday's 68-28 loss to Oregon State. Coon, who missed the first two games because of injury, didn't play against the Beavers.
The Cats are looking for their second straight win at Roos Field, something they've never done. They improved to 3-13 at "The Inferno" with a 23-20 win over the Eagles last November in a top-five matchup. Ifanse rushed for 217 yards in that game.
First quarter
MSU opened the game with a three-and-out, and EWU answered with a 56-yard touchdown run from Micah Smith, who ran right and went untouched after taking a snap from the Wildcat formation on third down and short with 12:30 left in the quarter.
The Bobcats scored less than two minutes later on a 45-yard rush from Elijah Elliott.
First TD of the season for @ElijahElliott18 🔥#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/RgZ5Dx6DQo— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 24, 2022
Smith scored his second TD at the 9:07 mark on a 28-yard run to the left to give EWU a 14-7 lead.
MSU cut the deficit to 14-10 with 4:43 left in the quarter on a 38-yard field goal from Blake Glessner.
At the 2:07 mark, MSU starting quarterback Tommy Mellott rushed up the middle for 11 yards to the MSU 37-yard line. As he slid, two EWU defenders sandwiched him, and he hit his head on the turf. The sophomore from Butte appeared to be unconscious for several minutes before walking off the field with his arms around two trainers, looking a bit woozy. He then went back to the locker room or training room.
Mellott's exit leaves the Cats with three QBs: backup Sean Chambers, Sean Austin and Luke Abshire. Jordan Reed is out for the season with a knee injury.
SCORE: Eastern Washington 14, Montana State 10
Second quarter
MSU senior fullback and team captain RJ Fitzgerald gave MSU its first lead of the game on a 13-yard rush at the 13:45 mark of the quarter. It was the Dillon native's first TD of his MSU career.
.@rjfitzgerald44 rumbles in for the score and we take a 17-14 lead 💪#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/DL2ugqLaH4— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 24, 2022
EWU retook the lead about five minutes later on a 4-yard TD pass from Gunner Talkington to Efton Chism III. The Cats committed penalties on the two plays prior to the score.
MSU went ahead 24-21 with 6:51 left in the quarter on a 5-yard pass from Chambers to Willie Patterson.
Doesn't get any easier than this!@wpatterson__ waltzes into the endzone and we're up 24-21!#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/y9FqyLBFuo— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 24, 2022
Glessner missed a 19-yard field goal with 1:07 left in the half. MSU faced a fourth down and goal from the 2-yard line on the kick.
Mellott returned to the sideline in the second quarter with no pads on. He was seen walking off the field talking with Chambers after the first half ended.
SCORE: Montana State 24, Eastern Washington 21
