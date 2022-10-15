GREELEY, Colorado — The No. 4-ranked Montana State football team is visiting Northern Colorado. Kickoff for Saturday's Big Sky Conference game is 1 p.m.
Pregame
The Bobcats (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky) are without their top two strong safeties. First stringer Rylan Ortt still hasn't been reinstated from his six-game suspension for failing a drug test, while backup Rhedi Short (who has started in Ortt's place all season) is out with a leg injury, MSU announced before the game. Kendric Bailey will start.
Otherwise, nearly every preseason first-string Bobcat is active. Tommy Mellott will start at QB after missing the last two games because of a concussion, and Lane Sumner is listed as the first-string running back in his second game back from a dislocated left elbow. All-American running back Isaiah Ifanse is still recovering from knee surgery.
UNC (2-4, 1-2) is missing linebacker David Hoage, a 2021 third-team All-American.
UNC has not defeated MSU since 2007, when the Bears won 16-13 in the Cats' first game at Nottingham Field. MSU has won the last five games in Greeley. Saturday's game is MSU's first at Nottingham since 2019, when it rolled 45-14.
First quarter
MSU opened the scoring with a 52-yard field goal from Blake Glessner at the 11:40 mark of the quarter. The kick came one play after Willie Patterson dropped a Mellott pass on a slant and two plays after Mellott overthrew Patterson on an out route.
UNC went up 7-3 on a 58-yard run from Sacramento State transfer Elijah Dotson with 10:31 left in the quarter.
With about five minutes on the clock, MSU starting right tackle Marcus Wehr exited the game with an injury. His left leg was rolled up on during a Sean Chambers run, and Wehr needed help off the field. The Billings Central graduate came out of the injury tent on crutches and was carted off the sideline.
SCORE: Northern Colorado 7, Montana State 3
Second quarter
MSU defensive end Brody Grebe was ejected for targeting UNC quarterback Dylan McCaffrey around the 13:00 mark of the quarter. Grebe was penalized for roughing the passer on a fourth down rush, allowing UNC's drive to continue. The Bears capped it with a 9-yard pass from McCaffrey to Noah Ford with 12:30 left in the half.
The Cats responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard TD pass from Mellott to RJ Fitzgerald. It was the first career receiving score of Fitzgerald's career and his third overall (all this season).
