PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State's final nonconference game this season is against Oregon State at Providence Park.
Pregame
Both teams are 2-0. MSU is a Football Championship Subdivision team, while OSU plays a level up in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Bobcats are ranked No. 4 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while the Beavers received votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 and coaches poll.
Elijah Elliott will be MSU's third starting running back in as many games to start this season. Season-opening starter Lane Sumner suffered an elbow injury in practice before last week's 63-13 home win over Morehead State, and last week's starter Jared White suffered a lower leg injury in the first quarter of that game.
MSU head coach Brent Vigen announced Wednesday that White underwent season-ending surgery, becoming the second MSU running back to be ruled out for the season this week. San Diego State transfer Kaegun Williams, who topped the season-opening depth chart, won't play this fall because of neck issues.
All-American running back Isaiah Ifanse is recovering from knee surgery and will miss his third straight game.
OSU will be without three key players: starting right guard Marco Brewer, linebacker Andrew Chatfield Jr. and defensive end Joe Golden, according to Oregonian reporter Nick Daschel (Chatfield and Golden are listed as first or second string on the depth chart).
The Beavers, who play in the Pac-12, will be playing their first game in Portland since 1986. They chose to drive up from Corvallis and face MSU in Portland Timbers’ and Thorns’ home stadium because they wanted to play in front of their Portland-area fans, according to an OSU spokesperson.
The last time MSU beat an FBS team was 2006, 19-10 over Colorado (then a Big 12 school that now competes in the Pac-12).
First quarter
OSU opened the scoring with a 25-yard run from Deshaun Fenwick at the 11:20 mark.
Deshaun gets us going 👑🙌— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) September 18, 2022
📺 Pac-12 Network
📱 https://t.co/fC2O9skVmb pic.twitter.com/kmiFpU0kEN
MSU answered with a 10-play, 66-yard scoring drive that culminated with a 7-yard TD run from backup quarterback Sean Chambers with 5:19 on the clock. Chambers' score happened on fourth down and 1.
We tied things up with @seanmat10 's 7-yard run!#GoCatsGo x #BobcatBuilt
The drive lasted 5 minutes, 54 seconds and featured several creative formations and play calls. Chambers caught the shotgun snaps for several plays and handed off to starting QB Tommy Mellott a couple times. Mellott tossed to receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. on one play and threw to him on another. Elliott only appeared for one play, while Thomas and receiver Marqui Johnson lined up in the backfield multiple times.
SCORE: Montana State 7, Oregon State 7
Second quarter
Chance Nolan opened the quarter with a six-yard TD pass to Tre'Shaun Harrison.
TRE'SHAUN. HARRISON.@Treshaunn__
On the opening play of the following drive, Mellott threw the first interception of his college career. Ryan Cooper Jr. nabbed the pick on a pass intended for Johnson.
The Beavers capitalized with a seven-play, 58-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard TD run from Nolan.
On the next play, Johnson received the kickoff and took it 98 yards for a TD to cut OSU's lead to 21-14. It was MSU's first kick return for a score since 2015, when Jayshawn Gates galloped 97 yards against East Tennessee State at Bobcat Stadium on Oct. 24.
.@MarquiJohnson takes the kickoff 98 yards to the house for our first kickoff return touchdown since 2015!— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 18, 2022
🎥 @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/UTqXzgio5Y
OSU marched down the field 4:34 later and scored on a 24-yard pass from Nolan to Silas Bolden to make it 28-14.
SIIIIIBBBBOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!@silasbolden_
On the ensuing drive, Mellott threw an pass intended for Willie Patterson that Rejzohn Wright returned to MSU's 12-yard line.
the 𝙒𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 spot at the right time 🤑 @Ray2wright
Two plays later, Nolan completed a 9-yard TD pass to Anthony Gould. A missed extra point kept the score at 34-14.
stop us if you've heard this before...@chance_nolan to @antgould_ for the TD!!
OSU's Everett Hayes missed a 46-yard field goal attempt as the first half ended.
The Beavers out-gained the Bobcats 373-83 in total yards of offense during the first half.
Nolan completed 17 of 23 passes for 252 yards, three TDs and no turnovers, Harrison had 133 yards on eight catches and Fenwick rushed for 58 yards on eight carries (7.3 yards per carry).
For MSU, Mellott completed 3 of 6 passes for 24 yards, no TDs and two INTs while rushing for 44 yards on seven attempts (6.3 ypc). Chambers had 17 yards on four carries (4.3 ypc).
SCORE: Oregon State 34, Montana State 14
Third quarter
MSU opened the half with the ball but was forced to punt, and Gould returned Bryce Leighton's punt 80 yards for a touchdown. It was the first punt return TD the Cats have allowed since 2003. Another missed extra point kept the score at 40-14.
HAVE YOURSELF A NIGHT ANT@antgould_
The Cats responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive capped by an 8-yard TD run from Chambers. Mellott rushed for 48 yards on the drive, giving him 110 for the game. The sophomore from Butte has now rushed for 100 yards in three games.
Tommy and Sean combine for 67 yards on the ground on this drive, which ends in @seanmat10's second rushing TD of the game!— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 18, 2022

It's 40-21, OSU.
It's 40-21, OSU. pic.twitter.com/FW2Pllb8eo
Bolden returned the subsequent kickoff 80 yards. Three plays later, Damien Martinez rushed for a 6-yard TD to make it 47-21.
Five plays after he returned a punt 33 yards, Gould caught a 17-yard pass from Nolan for a TD.
Jaydon Grant picked off Mellott shortly before the quarter ended.
SCORE: Oregon State 54, Montana State 21
Fourth quarter
Jam Griffin made it 61-21 with a 23-yard TD run at the 12:33 mark. The last time the Cats allowed 61 points in a game was Oct. 2, 2010, when they beat Sacramento State 64-61.
Chambers scored his third TD of the game on a 1-yard QB sneak with 7:55 left.
